PSEi gears up for another tough climb to 7,000
The local stock market barometer is expected to resume attempts to conquer the elusive 7,000 territory as investors wait for more clues from the much-anticipated US Federal Reserve meetings later this week. The Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) fell 0.83% last week, closing Friday at 6,912.85 as investors pocketed gains as the index approached the 7 mark. 000.
The PSEi had pulled back following the rebalancing of the Financial Times Stock Exchange index after peaking at 7,033 earlier in the week, said Ron Acoba, chief investment strategist at the research provider on Trading Edge Consultancy actions.
As trade normalizes [this week] Following this rebalancing, we expect the index to hit its resistance of 7,000 again. It may take a few attempts, but we believe it is already positioned for an upcoming rally, Acoba said.
A successful break from the 7,064 high seen last July could push the PSEi back to this year’s 7,300-7,400 high, Acoba said.
BDO Unibank chief strategist Jonathan Ravelas said the market is currently facing a wall of worry amid a confluence of factors: protracted COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and reduced monetary stimulus by the US Fed.
He noted that investors last week took advantage of a rally to ease positions ahead of US Fed meetings. The Federal Open Market Committee is expected to announce the results of the meetings on September 23 (Manila time). The week’s close at 6,912.85 signals the failure of the markets to keep the rally above the 7,000 levels, Ravelas said.
He sees a retest of the lower end of the 6,700-7,000 consolidation range.
Since the start of the year, the PSEi has lost 226.86 points or 3.2%.
Meanwhile, Ravelas noted that the weekly Pesos close at $ 49.95: 1 highlighted continued consolidation between the near-term 49.70-50.10 levels. INQ
