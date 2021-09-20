Business
In the United States, investors are noticing Converge
Converge ICT Solutions Inc., among the stock market favorites of the year, receives a boost from American investors with the registration of the American Converge or ADR certificates of deposit.
ADR Converge’s $ 2.5 million issue was carried out by financial giant Citibank, according to a September 16 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The ADR Converge were not sponsored, which means that they were carried out without the involvement or consent of the fiber-optic internet provider. This also means that Converge will not receive any proceeds from the offering.
The Converge ADRs will be traded over-the-counter, unless they may be listed on a stock exchange.
Nonetheless, companies with unsponsored ADRs benefit, as it increases their visibility abroad and may pave the way for future public listing abroad.
This should increase advertising [for] company and hopefully improve their profile. After all, their stocks have performed very well on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), April Lee Tan, COL Financial Group’s chief equity strategist, told the Inquirer.
It would help them, being a young company and everything, she added.
According to the registration statement, there will be 50 million Converge Custodian shares to be offered at a maximum of $ 5 (P250) per share. Each custodian share represents the right to receive 25 common shares of Converge, which had a closing price of 34.50 pesos each on Friday.
Converge, which joined the 30-member PSE index last month, has seen demand for its fiber internet services explode during the COVID-19 pandemic. This has helped its share price rise by around 130% since the start of 2021 and catapulted founders Dennis Anthony Uy of Pampanga and Maria Grace Uy into the list of top Filipino billionaires.
Converge said earlier it would spend 20 billion pesos this year to expand its nationwide fiber internet network, as it aims to cover 55% of the country’s households by 2025. Converge had said the profits in the first half of the year had increased 158% to 3.25 billion pesos. Total turnover reached 11.78 billion pesos, up more than 80%.
Its current fiber optic network covered around 32% of the country’s households, or 8.3 million households connected.
Miguel R. Camus INQ
Read more
To subscribe to INQUIRE MORE to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and over 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download from 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For comments, complaints or inquiries, Contact us.
|
Sources
2/ https://business.inquirer.net/330964/in-the-us-investors-take-notice-of-converge
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]