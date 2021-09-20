In the United States, investors are noticing Converge

Converge ICT Solutions Inc., among the stock market favorites of the year, receives a boost from American investors with the registration of the American Converge or ADR certificates of deposit.

ADR Converge’s $ 2.5 million issue was carried out by financial giant Citibank, according to a September 16 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The ADR Converge were not sponsored, which means that they were carried out without the involvement or consent of the fiber-optic internet provider. This also means that Converge will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

The Converge ADRs will be traded over-the-counter, unless they may be listed on a stock exchange.

Nonetheless, companies with unsponsored ADRs benefit, as it increases their visibility abroad and may pave the way for future public listing abroad.

This should increase advertising [for] company and hopefully improve their profile. After all, their stocks have performed very well on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), April Lee Tan, COL Financial Group’s chief equity strategist, told the Inquirer.

It would help them, being a young company and everything, she added.

According to the registration statement, there will be 50 million Converge Custodian shares to be offered at a maximum of $ 5 (P250) per share. Each custodian share represents the right to receive 25 common shares of Converge, which had a closing price of 34.50 pesos each on Friday.

Converge, which joined the 30-member PSE index last month, has seen demand for its fiber internet services explode during the COVID-19 pandemic. This has helped its share price rise by around 130% since the start of 2021 and catapulted founders Dennis Anthony Uy of Pampanga and Maria Grace Uy into the list of top Filipino billionaires.

Converge said earlier it would spend 20 billion pesos this year to expand its nationwide fiber internet network, as it aims to cover 55% of the country’s households by 2025. Converge had said the profits in the first half of the year had increased 158% to 3.25 billion pesos. Total turnover reached 11.78 billion pesos, up more than 80%.

Its current fiber optic network covered around 32% of the country’s households, or 8.3 million households connected.

