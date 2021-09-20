CSE launches new over-the-counter platform for corporate debt repo





The new platform will improve the repo negotiation mechanism and facilitate the accumulation of liquidity in the Sri Lankan corporate debt market. The CSE (Colombo Stock Exchange) has launched a new over-the-counter platform for corporate debt repo transactions, the exchange reported on Thursday (September 16th). The new platform will allow market participants to conduct OTC repo transactions at a reasonable cost using the facilities of the CSE, thereby improving liquidity in the corporate debt market, the exchange said. The platform was launched in response to weak secondary market trading of corporate bonds and debt securities on the CSE ATS (Automated Trading System). The low liquidity is due to the lack of a repo exchange mechanism, CSE chief operating officer Renuka Wijewardena told Regulation Asia on Saturday (September 18th). After discussions with the industry, the CSE decided to launch a new platform for this market. He added that the CSE will soon introduce other products on the new platform. To date, significant volumes of fixed income securities have been actively traded by market participants outside of CSE ATS. The new OTC platform represents CSE’s efforts to connect market participants with collateral in the form of securities with those who need to fund their liquidity needs with liquidity. The platform will match the transaction details provided by both trading parties when reporting the repo transaction, ensuring that the trade is executed using the exact terms agreed upon beforehand. The new platform will also facilitate collateral replacement and rolling repo transactions, which is not available in ATS. The OTC platform is an impetus that adds liquidity to corporate debt and enables a broad footing of this market segment, said Rajeeva Bandaranaike, CEO of CSE. Asia Regulation. Changes to trading rules and the main buyout agreement to support the launch of the new OTC platform have already been approved by the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka).







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.regulationasia.com/cse-launches-new-otc-platform-for-corporate-debt-repo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos