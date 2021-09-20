The Montreal Exchange extends its trading hours to Asia-Pacific time zones





MONTRAL – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – The Montreal Exchange (MX), Canada’s derivatives exchange, today launched the next phase of its extended trading hours initiative, offering investors in the Asia-Pacific region the opportunity to manage their exposure to Canadian markets and execute cross-market strategies on time, almost 24 hours a day. “We are extremely pleased to launch this new phase of MX’s globalization strategy, as we continue to push the evolution of our markets and meet the growing global demand for Canadian derivatives,” said Luc Fortin, President and CEO of MX and Global Head. trading, TMX Group. In line with the trend of global capital flows, pension funds in Asia have significantly increased their international exposure and we are encouraged by the strong engagement we have seen from investors and participants in the region to date. Canada offers a compelling value proposition to investors and around the world: access to highly liquid, world-class markets and a leading global economy. As we move forward, the extended trading hours better align MX with our global peers, increase international visibility, and connect us to more clients. After the successful launch of MX extended hours initiative in 2018 with London time trading, international investors now have increased access to Canadian markets. The availability of MX products during business hours in Asia will allow investors and risk managers to trade Canada’s benchmark products on a relative value basis against other markets, including Australia and Japan. The extended trading hours initiative also aims to accelerate MX’s global expansion plans, by diversifying its customer base and developing new liquidity centers. Trading sessions open at 8:00 p.m. (t-1) ET (with a pre-open at 7:30 p.m. (t-1) ET) and close at 4:30 p.m. ET. Designed as a trading and risk management solution for investors around the world, extended trading hours give international clients expanded access to MX’s full range of interest rate derivatives, ranging from futures CORRA at 3 months (ARC) and Canadian bankers at three months. Acceptance Futures (BAX), benchmarks of Government of Canada bond futures, including 2-year (CGZ), 5-year (CGF) and 10-year (CGB) contracts, as well as derivatives on stocks such as the S&P / TSX 60 Index * Futures contracts (SXF). For more details, please visit MX extended hours. About TMX Group (TSX: X) TMX Group operates global markets and creates digital communities and analytical solutions that facilitate the financing, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. The main activities of TMX Group include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, Alpha TSX Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Stock Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, custodian services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets, including London and Singapore. For more information on TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @GroupeTMX.

