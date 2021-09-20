More and more UK law firms are forging links with litigation funders

Lawyers are not known for their love of risk. But a growing number of UK law firms are following their US peers and betting on the outcome of cases in return for a share of the winnings, thanks to closer ties with litigation funders.

City law firm Mishcon de Reya – which plans to go public on the London Stock Exchange as early as this year – announced an agreement with Harbor Litigation Funding this month to set up a litigation funding facility.

It follows on from London-based Rosenblatt, which last year established its own litigation finance unit called LionFish Litigation Finance. Others, like DLA Piper, have entered the market by making deals with existing players. Funders say they expect more matchups with law firms.

Litigation financers bear the cost of litigation in exchange for their investment and a multiple of costs or a share of the gains. For claimants, it offers a way to reduce the rising costs of expensive litigation or to fund an otherwise unaffordable litigation.

The industry has grown in the UK as investors seek higher yields in an era of ultra-low interest rates. UK lenders held £ 2 billion in assets in April, double the amount three years earlier, according to law firm PRPC.

Harbor, one of the world’s largest third-party funders, has pledged £ 150million towards its facility with Mishcon, which will sacrifice some of its costs and share in the profits of successful cases.

But the close relationships between law firms and lenders have raised questions from some in the industry about conflicts of interest. The industry is controlling itself despite calls for transparency, putting a soon-to-be-listed law firm like Mishcon under closer scrutiny.

According to data from law firm Brown Rudnick, litigation finance is a $ 39 billion global industry, fueled by billions of dollars from hedge funds and private equity groups.

Yet reconciliations between law firms and litigation funders have so far been more common in the US than in the UK due to a culture of contingency fee agreements, such as no-cost, no-gain deals, among US companies.

The ability to profit from damages-based agreements [DBA], in which lawyers take a share of a client’s earnings, only became possible in the UK in 2013. Actively helping potential clients finance their cases is a further step.

“For this to work, law firms need to be able to take risks and have enough rewards to make it worth it,” said Christopher Bogart, managing director of litigation funder Burford Capital .

The group funded a UK law firm’s first portfolio deal – in which a funder agrees to fund a series of deals – with Shepherd and Wedderburn in 2017. “[Such deals] were less common in the UK because database administrators didn’t get the buy-in that people thought they would, ”he added.

Closer ties between law firms and funders raise potential hurdles: Lawyers have a duty to act in the best interests of their clients, but the presence of a third-party funder adds a conflict of interest. potential interest in the whole.

Lawyers say lenders are not legally allowed to control litigation and that agreements are carefully drafted and approved by clients. The companies – including Mishcon and Shepherd and Wedderburn – also have non-exclusive relationships with funders, to ensure they can seek out the best deals.

However, others have pointed out potential difficulties. Rosenblatt has banned LionFish Litigation Finance from financing its own affairs. Managing Director Nicky Foulston said: “Because Rosenblatt is advising the client on the financing deal and LionFish is owned by the same parent company, LionFish cannot finance a deal that Rosenblatt is acting on because there is a conflict of interest. potential.”

Richard Leedham, a litigation partner at Mishcon, said the company would comply with “all rules regarding funding” including “the fact that backers are not allowed to monitor the claim.” Mischon’s new unit will only finance Mischon business.

He argues that litigation funding provides a lifeline for claimants who otherwise would not have been able to take a case to court. In April, 39 deputy postmasters succeeded in overturning their convictions after the Post falsely incriminated them in a case funded by Therium, one of the oldest donors.

In April, 39 deputy postmasters overturned their convictions after the Post falsely accused them in a case funded by a donor © Yui Mok / PA

Meanwhile, Mishcon’s successful claim for companies denying business interruption insurance for Covid-19-related losses was funded by Harbor.

“[In that case] we had a group of small businesses that could not have hired an insurer on their own in the event of a pandemic, ”says Leedham. “When you have individuals or groups chasing a great business, you really need the funding to make it work. “

However, other industry players remain critical of the potential for conflicts of interest. Former Irish Law Society President Geraldine Clarke said managing a three-way relationship could be “difficult.” Litigation funding is not permitted in Ireland. “If it’s true that whoever pays the Pied Piper sets the tone, then where does that leave the customer?” The relationship between the client, the funder and the lawyer must be finely balanced, ”she said.

The sector is regulated through the Association of Litigation Funders, an industry group. The Financial Conduct Authority authorizes certain funders, but does not regulate litigation fundraising activity, and agreements may be opaque.

Brown Rudnick’s partner, Elena Rey, is leading a litigation funding task force to tackle this issue. She said: “Standardized litigation funding agreements will improve transparency. . . for the industry to continue to thrive, high standards must be the norm.

Shareholders have also become nervous about the nature of litigation finance assets in the past, which can be difficult to value. In 2019, the accounting used by Burford Capital to value its business was criticized by prominent American short seller Muddy Waters, causing its share price to drop 50%. The company subsequently overhauled its governance but maintained its accounting method.

Leslie Perrin, president of the International Legal Finance Association trade body, says, “I think funders should be more open about the investments they have made. . . if the enemies of investment finance say that we are scruffy people with little morality, then we have to be able to stand up and show that we are not. ”

Donors say heavier regulation is not needed, in part because courts and the Competition Appeals Tribunal act as a check and balance on blatant deals and judges rule out abuse of process .

“We’re not regulated in a conventional sense, but we have defendants who want to disrupt our arrangements and a court with all the power it needs to get involved – it’s a good way to keep everyone in check. “says Neil Purslow, founder of Therium. .

He says a bigger problem for matchmaking between law firms and funders has been when companies have failed to produce a pipeline of cases. Funders reduce their risk by offsetting losses in portfolio records with future gains, which means a strong pipeline is essential.

Mishcon says demand is strong, however, as evidenced by the $ 200 million already committed by Harbor to fund the company’s business. “There is a healthy pipeline of cases and we hope to use [the facility] pretty quickly, ”Leedham says.