IGB Commercial REIT shares slide below IPO price when they debut





KUALA LUMPUR (September 20): IGB Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (IGBCR) ‘s stock market debut saw its unit price drop below the institutional portion of its initial public offering (IPO) during the trading session. morning stock exchange today. The price of the institutional part of its IPO was set at 71 sen each. At 10:10 am, the unit price of IGBCRs stood at 70 sen each, with a total of 11.12 million units traded. The counter opened at 73 sen today and peaked at 74 sen. However, it quickly slipped to 70 sen by mid-morning. In particular, the institutional price of 71 sen price was lower than the indicative price of 83 sen per piece set for its bookbuilding exercise. IGBCR units were also offered to IGB Bhd shareholders under a restricted sale offer (ROFS), where IGB Bhd shareholders were entitled to subscribe to two ROFS units at RM 1 each for five shares. detained. In addition, shareholders who subscribed to ROFS were entitled to a cash distribution (DIS) on the basis of three DIS shares for every two ROFS shares subscribed. This means that IGB Bhd shareholders will pay RM2 for five units of IGBCR, representing 40 sen each, a discount of almost 44% from the institutional price of 71 sen. However, the ROFS received a lukewarm response with the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) manager receiving a valid acceptance of only 241.95 million ROFS units and the corresponding 362.92 million DIS units implying a subscription rate of 78.72% on the total of 307.34 million ROFS units and 461 million corresponding DIS units. Notably, REIT’s assets include Menara IGB, IGB Annex, Centrepoint South, Centrepoint North, Boulevard Properties, Gardens South Tower, Gardens North Tower and Southpoint Properties in Mid Valley City.

