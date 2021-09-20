ETMarkets Morning Podcast: What’s Fueling the Bank Stock Rally?

Hi hello. Welcome to ETMarkets Morning, the money, business and markets show. I am Nikhil Agarwal. Let’s start with the headlines first.

– Charanjit Singh Channi to be the Dalit Chief Prime Minister of Punjab

– Advent to buy Eureka Forbes for Rs 4,400 crore

– Government can sweeten PLI for AC and LED manufacturers

– New NBFC Loans Reach Pre-Covid Levels

Now let me give you a quick overview of the state of the markets.

Dalal Street is expected to have a negative start this morning. The crafty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 147 points lower at 8:10 am (IST). The majority of Asian stock markets, including Japan, China and Korea, remained closed on Monday due to a public holiday. The MSCI’s largest Asia-Pacific stock index outside of Japan fell 1.19 percent.

Elsewhere, the yield on 10-year Treasuries held steady at 1.36%. The dollar started the week firmly on Monday with investors in a cautious mood ahead of several central bank meetings, headlined by the Federal Reserve, as the looming disaster of indebted developer China Evergrande added to market fragility. . Oil prices fell on Monday, extending Friday’s losses after the US dollar hit a three-week high and the number of US rigs increased. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 30 cents, or 0.4%, to $ 71.67 a barrel.

That said, here’s what’s in the news.

As electric vehicles rise in the global sales charts, so too is Sona BLW Precision. The gear and motor maker could double its EV revenue – perhaps in a few years – as this vertical takes up a disproportionate share of the additional sales. The Gurgaon-based company’s EV segment revenue share reached one-fifth of the total in June, down from just 1.3% in FY19. The revenue share of electric vehicles in the total is expected to increase to 40% over the next two years. The highest contribution is expected to come from equipment sales to electric vehicle manufacturers, where the company has a 6% global market share. The company sees its market share double over the next four to five years. The stock is trading at 63 times its projected earnings for fiscal 23, a 40% premium over global electric vehicle suppliers.

Options data points to a further rise in bank stocks after last week’s outperformance. Nifty Bank could outperform the Nifty benchmark in the short term after last week’s technical breakout that forced traders to bet against further advances in the index to adjust their positions. Sentiment in the sector was boosted by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement last week to launch an official government guarantee on securities receipts that the planned bad bank will issue to lenders as it takes over. the postcode of their books. Government relief measures for the telecommunications sector also helped sentiment.

The Tatas have injected more than Rs 5,100 crore in capital into two entities of the e-commerce group so far – the highest injection of funds ever made in a year by the salt conglomerate to software in the digital commerce sector. Tata Digital has received Rs 5,025 crore so far this fiscal year. This company has now become the flagship e-commerce entity of the group with a plan to roll out the SuperApp and has acquired majority stakes such as the BigBasket e-grocery store and the digital health company 1 mg. He also invested $ 75 million in fitness company CureFit.

RECENTLY,

In another twist of Videocon Group’s torturous debt resolution, the consortium’s main lender, State Bank of India, approached an appeals court to order the Creditors Committee (CoC) to reconsider its decision to accept a claim. Collective discount of 95% on exposure. State Bank of India (SBI) is now seeking instructions from the National Company Law Appeals Tribunal (NCLAT) to allow the Resolution Professional (RP) to invite a new expression of interest and revised resolution plan .

NOW Before you go, here’s a look at the actions buzzing this morning …

Welspun India said it plans to invest around Rs.800 crore in expanding the capacity of its home textiles and flooring business over the next two years.

Jindal Steel and Power won the Kasia mine in the Keonjhar district of Odisha with a 118% premium over the sale value of the ore, thereby improving its access to quality iron ore and reducing the supply risks of the ore. raw materials.

The recent exit of Zomato co-founder Gaurav Gupta does not warrant any disclosure to the stock exchanges since he was neither a promoter nor a shareholder at the time of his resignation, the food delivery platform said in a regulatory filing.

SpiceJet has received a lease waiver of around Rs 300 crore for four Boeing MAX jets for the period starting March 2019, as it prepares to return them to service by the end of this month, ET reported.

That’s all for the moment. Stay with us for all the market news throughout the day. Good investment!