Convergent equities to be traded over-the-counter on the US markets





Ramon Royandoyan – Philstar.com September 20, 2021 | 12:24

MANILA, Philippines – US investors may soon have another option to invest in Converge ICT Solutions Inc., the internet provider having announced that its shares will be traded over-the-counter in the United States. In a disclosure to the exchange on Monday, Converge said 50 million company shares in the form of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) would be offered to U.S. investors at a maximum offer price of $ 5.00 each. Converge is expected to reap $ 2.5 million (about $ 125 million) from the offering. The company has not disclosed where the proceeds from the sale will go. The move is a ‘welcome development’ for Pampanga-based businessman Dennis Anthony Uy, who recently debuted on the Forbes list of the richest Philippines with his wife Maria Grace as Converge catches the rare tailwind of the pandemic. “This is a testament to the confidence of a growing number of investors in the continued strong growth of the company as we continue to reach unserved and unserved areas of the Philippines,” said Uy, CEO of the company. Much like Philippine Depository Receipts, which foreign investors looking for dividend investments can purchase from Philippine companies, ADRs serve the same purpose for US investors. ADR is a marketable security that represents a number of shares of a foreign company that can be traded in the United States. This, in turn, would allow Converge to raise capital in one of the busiest financial markets in the world without going through the process of listing on the US stock exchanges and paying no fees. The ADRs that will be offered are “unsponsored,” meaning that US banks could create and sell the ADRs – depending on market demand for them – without needing to seek Converge’s consent and involvement. Converge’s ADRs will be traded over-the-counter on the US financial markets under the symbol “CVGYY”. As it stands, Converge is one of the companies that has benefited from the pandemic lockdowns. At the end of June of this year, the company said it had reached more than 8.3 million Filipino households, or 32.5% of the country’s total households. Converge is expanding beyond its Luzon base with the goal of reaching 55% of Filipino households by 2025. In the first half of the year, the residential subscriber base nearly doubled year over year to reach 1.36 million. The company recently connected Visayas and Mindanao to its national backbone, enabling it to offer services to Cebu and Davao City. At 12:14 p.m., shares of Converge were trading down 1.59%, following large losses on the main index.

