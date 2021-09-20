CapitaLand Investment third most traded stock by value when SGX debuts

SINGAPORE – CapitaLand Investment (CLI), one of the largest listed real estate investment managers (REIM) in the world, is currently the third most traded share by value after its debut on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) on Monday morning ( September 20).

As of 1:20 p.m., the counter was trading at $ 2.93, 3.7%, or 10.7 cents above its valuation of $ 2.823, with about 13.6 million shares changing hands.

For every 100 CapitaLand shares held, shareholders received 100 CLI shares, $ 95.10 in cash and 15.5 units of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust. The total implied consideration was $ 4,102 per share, with CLI shares valued at $ 2.823 each.

With CapitaLandInvest as the trading name, the stock, which peaked at $ 3.02 on Monday morning, succeeds CapitaLand Limited, which suspended trading on September 9 at $ 4 and will be delisted on September 21.

CapitaLand Investment is the third motherboard listed on SGX so far this year.

CLI’s IPO listing comes after CapitaLand restructured its business to form two separate entities – CLI, the listed real estate investment management company; and CapitaLand Development (CLD), the privatized real estate development arm.

“CLI is the first and only listed real estate investment manager in Singapore to date, so there is the novelty factor,” said Joel Ng, investment analyst at KGI Securities.

“The fact that this is one of the most traded stocks by value today is a sign of investor confidence and their willingness to gain exposure to REIMs here.”

As a listed global REIM with a strong footprint in Asia, CLI held approximately $ 119.0 billion in real estate assets under management (AUM) as of June 30, 2021, of which over 80% is located in Asia. CLI’s real estate funds under management (MIF) were approximately $ 83 billion, held through six publicly traded real estate and commercial trusts, and more than 20 private funds.

CLI President Miguel Ko said, “Today’s CLI roster marks another milestone in CapitaLand’s transformation journey. REIMs. We will continually innovate and thrive amid adversity, as evidenced by the way we have persevered to complete this major restructuring during and despite Covid-19. “

Mr. Ng of KGI noted that CLI had performed well despite the weakness of the Singapore stock market on Monday after the Hang Seng index fell amid fears of a possible default by Chinese property developer Evergrande. the most indebted in the world.

CLI also announced on Monday the appointment of Mr. Simon Treacy and Mr. Patrick Boocock to its board of directors. They each have at least 20 years of real estate experience, as well as experience working in Asia for leading REIMs.

Mr. Treacy, former Managing Director of BlackRock Real Estate, Global Chief Investment Officer and Head of US Equities, will be appointed Managing Director of Private Equity Real Estate for CLI.

Mr. Boocock, previously Managing Partner and Head of Asia at Brookfield Asset Management, will assume the role of Managing Director of Alternative Private Equity Assets at CLI. He will be in charge of developing CLI’s private funds activity in alternative assets in order to expand the group’s unlisted fund portfolios.

Both appointments will take effect by the end of November.

Mr. Lee Chee Koon, CEO of CLI Group, said of these appointments: “Strengthening and deepening our management team and our capabilities will continue to be instrumental in the success of CLI going forward. . While expanding our dominance in the listed fund industry, we aim to develop, diversify and distribute new private fund products.

Mr. Lee added, “Listed funds and private equity activities will increase the growth of CLI’s assets under management and AUM globally. We are committed to executing these growth strategies, which will cover multiple categories of real estate assets; including current and new assets as well as alternative assets such as digital and social infrastructure, private credit and others.

Mr. Pol de Win, Senior Managing Director of SGX and Head of Global Sales and Origination, said: “We are delighted to welcome the listing of CapitaLand Investment, a positive result of the reorganization of CapitaLand to continue to grow. and create value for its shareholders. We look forward to growing our partnership and supporting CapitaLand Investment on our international listing platform, as it pursues its new strategy. “

SGX’s real estate division now has 103 listings with a combined market capitalization of around $ 180 billion.