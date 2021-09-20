Sears closes its last department store in Illinois, the retailer’s home state





The Sears department store at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, a Chicago suburb, will close on November 14.

Transformco, which acquired Sears Holdings after the company filed for bankruptcy in 2018, has confirmed its intention to redevelop the property.

“We intend to reinvigorate and maximize real estate value while enhancing the consumer experience with popular retailers that match the regional appeal of Woodfield Mall,” said Scott Carr, president of the real estate for Transformco.

Transformco said the company is focused on growth sears.com and Sears Home Services.

“This is part of the company’s strategy to unlock real estate value and pursue the highest and best use for the benefit of the local community,” said Larry Costello, director of public relations for Transformco in a statement. Sears will continue to be present in Illinois. There are 11 Sears Hometown stores in the state, operating primarily in small towns by independent resellers or franchisees of Transformco subsidiaries. Stores are typically between 6,000 and 8,000 square feet much smaller than Sears department stores which were each over 100,000 square feet and primarily sold durable goods and appliances. Transformco’s strategy is to operate more stores like Hometown Sears. The 300 Sears and Kmart stores are currently open in the United States, up from nearly 700 in October 2018, when Sears declared bankruptcy. At its peak, the company operated more than 3,000 stores. main employer, Sears opened its first retail store in 1925 in Chicago and Once the country’s predominant retailer and itsmain employer, Sears opened its first retail store in 1925 in Chicago and firm its last location there in 2018. Covid has further decimated the entire department store industry, forcing high-end retailers like Neiman Marcus and budget department stores like JCPenney out of business. Sears Holdings came out of bankruptcy in February 2019. A second Chapter 11 filing for the company could be the end for Sears and Kmart. “I was surprised that it hasn’t already been liquidated,” said Reshmi Basu, analyst at Debtwire and retail bankruptcy expert. “History shows a [second bankruptcy] for a retailer almost always ends up in liquidation. “ Critics of former Sears Holdings CEO Eddie Lampert argued he was more interested in the company’s real estate than its retail operations. Lampert, a hedge fund operator with expertise in real estate, has redeveloped many old Sears locations. After resigning as CEO, Lampert was ultimately sued by Sears Holdings for allegedly stripping the company’s assets as it slipped into bankruptcy.

CNN’s Chris Isidore contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/18/business/sears-store-closing-illinois/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos