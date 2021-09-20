Business
70% of daily stock market turnover comes from junk stocks
Recently we have seen unwanted stocks trading like hot cakes on the country’s stock market.
Traders are happy with this situation as is our stock market as its daily turnover is around Tk 2,200 crore. The number appears to be very lucrative at first glance, but it can be frightening in the long run.
When the market was down, the price of junk stocks was also very low. Even the most high-profile junk stocks sold for a low price. Recently, the market has seen a continued uptrend, with nearly 70 percent of stock prices rising.
Because the percentage rate of increase is quite noticeable and there is no chance of a massive correction in the stock market, daily traders looking for short-term success mostly focus on junk stocks.
Unwanted stocks are popular in Bangladesh for various reasons. Our traders, in general, don’t have long-term plans or a lot of capital, so they’re not looking to buy fundamentally strong stocks.
They usually have a budget of Tk10 lakh to Tk30 lakh. Now, if the market is aiming for a massive correction, they will suffer because they will not receive anything from the respective companies.
When the stock market crashed in 2010, we witnessed the devastation everyone faced. However, fundamentally strong shareholders recovered in two to four years. Unfortunately, unwanted shareholders could not recover from this loss.
If something like this happens again, the consequence will be no different.
Interestingly, unwanted stocks are written off in other countries, but we’ve listed them. Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) wants everyone to participate.
BSEC considers it an open secret that unwanted stocks are very risky and that no one should buy that. But at the same time, BSEC does not end those it knows to be undesirable actions, even after knowing the big picture.
There is a rule for ending companies selling unwanted stocks around the world, but we don’t have such a rule here. Instead, BSEC introduced a few over-the-counter (OTC) companies to the market and enlisted them.
The price of a share is determined by its earnings per share, expected earnings per share and the dividend rate. Junk food does not meet any of these criteria. Nonetheless, people buy them. Why? In order to play.
As a stock market analyst I constantly warn them but they are quite laid back which leads to the conclusion that they only care about their earnings. Also, why wouldn’t they care? 70 percent of the daily stock market turnover comes from that junk food, or gambling, whatever you call it.
In fact, fundamentally strong stocks are rare. As a result, our day traders invest in unwanted stocks and develop a gambling addiction.
So far, these unwanted actions have not resulted in any direct loss to our stock market. However, we must not forget that in the stock market every high curve must also meet the ground. Every trader thinks he has sold the stock, but someone is facing the loss. And ultimately, everyone will have to bear the brunt of the loss.
These days, brokerage houses also offer margin loans to day traders, which are in great demand. But these loans are usually for a week. After that, his high interest rate continues to add to their portfolio.
So when the market rate drops, they sell the stock within seven days at any cost. The traders believe that they will be able to make a profit even after paying off the loan. However, the rate of profit remains very low.
All of these things will affect the market when a massive correction takes place. To overcome this situation, there is no other way than to deregister the companies.
Good stock market days do not last, but neither the BSEC nor the Ministry of Finance are ready to accept it. They want this market to stay positive. The higher the indicators, the more dangerous the situation.
I am very disappointed that many large companies are still not on our exchange. The Metlife company owns 45 percent of the life insurance business. But surprisingly, they are not part of our stock market. If they had participated, the risk could have been significantly reduced.
In addition, companies like Incepta Pharmaceuticals, Radiant Pharmaceuticals and Nestl have no share in our stock markets.
If our Ministry of Finance and the Bangladesh Bank strive to involve these companies, this goal can be achieved. We all know how much tax our local businesses pay, but what about international businesses?
The government can offer these companies a corporate tax cut of five to seven years. In return, they will all agree to join our stock market and we might have some semblance of stability in the stock market.
Abu Ahmed
“>
Abu Ahmed
Abu Ahmed is a stock market analyst and former professor of economics at the University of Dhaka.
