Culture Kings and Princess Polly found billion dollar salary as U.S. IPO kicks off





The founders of Australian fashion retailers Princess Polly, Petal & Pup and Culture Kings are pending a billion dollar salary following a decision to publicly list the companies on the New York Stock Exchange. All three companies are owned by parent company aka Brands, formed by private equity firm Summit Partners which has filed plans to launch the business on the NYSE. Summit is seeking to raise a total of $ 262 million ($ 362 million) through the sale of 13.8 million shares at around $ 18 each. Streetwear retailer Culture Kings will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange in a multi-billion dollar float. Credit:Getty This will value the total business, which also owns large-scale retailer Rebdolls, to $ 2.3 billion, and, if successful, collectively add $ 773 million ($ 1.06 billion) to the wealth of the companies. Australian founders of Princess Polly and Culture Kings. , which will own between 15 and 17 percent of aka Brands, respectively. The founders of Brisbane-based online fashion boutique Petal & Pup will also receive payment totaling $ 22.3 million as part of a deal to buy out the remaining 27% of the business that was not already owned by aka Brands prior to listing.

Summits’ choice to list the fashion conglomerate online later this year in the United States reflects its plans to expand its stable of Australian-based brands into international markets. Loading The private equity firm took its first steps in the space in 2018 with the buyout of Princess Polly from founders Wes and Eirin Bryett, followed by a controlling stake in Petal & Pup a year later. Earlier this year, he bought a 55% stake in Culture Kings from founders Simon and Tahnee Beard for almost $ 600 million. The Bryett’s will own a 15.6% stake in the last listed entity, worth around $ 370 million, and the Beards will claim a 17% stake worth around $ 400 million after the 45% of the company that does not belong to the parent company. is exchanged for aka shares. This will strengthen the beards standing on the AFR Rich List, where they currently occupy the 186th position. Aka’s sales on a pro forma basis, which includes the acquisition of Culture Kings, were $ 385 million for calendar year 2020 with net profits of $ 13.7 million. More than half of the company’s revenue currently comes from Australia and 36 percent comes from the United States.

