These 3 stocks give zero returns this year. Should you buy now?
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala wallet stocks are closely watched by market participants as the Big Bull is known to have created enormous wealth in recent years through its betting and stock strategies. However, out of nearly three dozen stocks in his portfolio, about 17 stocks have underperformed the benchmark return this year. Of these, Lupine, MCX and Wockhardt recorded deceleration in 2021, bleeding up to 20% YTD or YTD.
However, stock market expert Sumeet Bagadia said such low-priced, quality stocks should be seen as a “buying opportunity.”
1]Lupine shares: Lupine’s stock price has lost around 6.5% in current year terms as pharmaceutical stock has plunged by 1000.90 levels to 934.95 each today (at 9:43 am on NSE) bleeding about 6.50% in 2021. Lupine share price history suggests the stock has fallen about 8% over the past six last months. However, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock is trying to show some upward swing as it has given around 1% upside in the last month.
2]MCX share price: The Multi Commodity Exchange of India or MCX share price fell around 8.75% in 2021 as the share fell from 1748.25 each to 1596.15 today (at 9.46am on NSE) in current year terms, losing around 8.75% in 2021. In the past 6 months, this stock has hit its closing high of 1777.70 at NSE but failed to maintain at these levels and fell after the trigger for profit recognition. However, the stock is showing uptrend movements over the past month, registering an increase of around 7% during that time frame.
3]Sharing of Wockhardt: In YTD terms, Wockhardt’s share price fell by 544.05 levels per share at 441.95 each today (at 9:53 am on NSE) bleeding about 19% in 2021. In the last 6 months of the trading session, this stock in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio has come under selling pressure after reaching a low. fence top of 786.65 levels per share as of May 26, 2021.
However, stock market expert Sumeet Bagadia, executive director of Choice Broking, advised investors to take advantage of this drop to buy these quality meters, citing: “When Indian indices are trading near their highest standard of living, these Quality shares listed at reduced prices should be seen as a great opportunity for market buyers. They can buy lupine at the current market price for the immediate short-term goal of 1050 to 1200 keeping the stop loss at 850 each. “
Sumeet Bagadia added, “Stock market investors can initiate an aggressive purchase of MCX shares at the current market price for the short term objective of 1700 to 1800 by maintaining the stop loss at 1450. Similarly, one can buy Wockhardt shares for the short term objective of 500 to 525. However, the stop loss must be kept at 395 by taking this position in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala action. “
Disclaimer: The opinions and recommendations expressed above are those of individual analysts or brokerage firms, not Mint.
