Thai startup gets green light to sell fractional properties

BANGKOK – Thai fintech start-up Fraction has cleared its latest regulatory hurdle and is set to help landowners split up their real estate stakes, then sell the tiny coins to small investors for as little as $ 5 000 baht ($ 150).

The Security and Exchange Commission recently granted Fraction a license to set up a first coin offering portal, according to a statement released by the company last Thursday. ICO portals filter lists not only of cryptocurrencies, but of all assets digitized in a blockchain, verifying the identity and suitability of issuers, and performing due diligence.

“We have obtained regulatory approval and can now enable financial inclusion, allowing small investors to participate in attractive asset classes that were previously inaccessible,” said co-founder and CEO Eka Nirapathpongporn.

The license is essential for the services that Fraction intends to provide. The company intends to help issuers digitize ownership of their assets and then digitally split that ownership so that the coins can be listed through an initial offering. The startup will also provide an Ethereum-based trading platform so that these fractional stakes can be traded.

Conventional stock trading involves many intermediaries, such as financial institutions, brokers and a stock exchange, which incur significant costs. Fraction’s end-to-end service reduces these costs. Eka, a former managing director and partner at New York-based Lazard financial advisory, said his company could help prepare prospectuses and overcome regulatory hurdles for initial offers, based on his previous experience.

Fraction is based in Bangkok and Hong Kong. Its first listed fractional assets are expected to be in Thai real estate. The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with major Thai real estate developers seeking initial project offers totaling more than 15 billion baht ($ 462 million).

The developers are Magnolia Quality Development, the real estate subsidiary of Charoen Pokphand Group, Charn Issara Development and Nirvana Daii. Fraction expects the first initial offering to be open for subscription on its platform in the first quarter of 2022.

For investors, Fraction says it can be a gateway to leading real estate holdings. A fraction of 5,000 baht will allow small investors to diversify into assets that are much too expensive for them. For developers, the startup’s approach could increase the number of potential buyers, thereby increasing demand.

The company is seeking to raise capital for an expansion plan that involves listing a variety of assets and expanding overseas. Works of art, vintage cars and vintage watches could be candidates for new assets, according to Eka.

“We would not list cryptocurrencies as we will be competing with many coin exchanges that exist around the world,” the co-founder and CEO said in an exclusive interview with Nikkei Asia. “Fraction would prefer to list unique assets so that people have to come to us to invest in them, just as people will have to go to Nasdaq to invest in Apple stocks.”

Fraction believes it has the first-mover advantage. “While many have talked about it or tried to do so, our platform is complete, already up and running, and ready to list public assets,” said Shaun Sales, co-founder and CTO.

Eka said the company’s unified end-to-end platform is one of a kind. But the competition is on. On September 10, SIX, the Swiss exchange, obtained regulatory approval to launch an asset-based digital token exchange. Thomas Zeeb, the exchange’s global head of exchanges, has hinted that it may offer assets such as art and real estate, although it focuses on offering stocks and bonds under form of digital tokens.

Eka said players who slip into the Fraction niche can only help his business. “The size of the current capital market is a third of the size of the global real estate market,” he said. “With size, newcomers will only serve to promote blockchain-based trading platforms and educate issuers and investors on their use, instead of inducing too much competition.”