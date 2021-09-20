Hong Kong real estate firms dive as Evergrande default fears grow

HONG KONG (AFP) – Fears of contagion caused by the potential collapse of struggling Chinese real estate giant Evergrande caused real estate shares in Hong Kong to plunge on Monday, September 20, as the company was set to default on payments of interest to come this week.

The company, one of the country’s largest developers, is on the brink of collapse as it crumbles in debt of over US $ 300 billion (S $ 404.8 billion), making fear an overflow on the national and global economy.

The crisis has sparked rare protests outside the company’s offices in several Chinese cities from investors and suppliers – some of whom claim they are owed up to US $ 1 million – demanding their money.

Adding to the anger, it emerged over the weekend that six top executives would be severely punished for buying back financial products before telling retail investors the company couldn’t pay them on time.

The company said it must return the money it bought back within a specified time frame, adding that its investment arm must strictly follow the announced repayment plan to ensure fairness and fairness.

The crisis sent the company’s shares plunging to around 17% on Monday, leaving it down about 90% since the start of the year.

Other real estate companies were also in the crosshairs, with Henderson Land losing and New World Development each around 12% less. Sun Hung Kai Properties lost 9%.

Meanwhile, insurance giant Ping An lost around 8%. China Minsheng Bank, Agricultural Bank of China and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China all fell around 3-5%.

The dash for the exit left the Hang Seng index down more than 4%.

Analysts say a lack of commentary from Beijing and a holiday in China only adds to the uncertainty.

Analyst Philip Tse, of Bocom International Holdings, has warned that there will be further declines unless executives give a clear signal on Evergrande or relax its crackdown on the real estate industry, Tse said.

Attention is now on the company’s repayments, with interest on bank loans on Monday and two bonds on Thursday.

Debt mountain

However, a creditor cited by Chinese financial site Caixin Global on Monday estimated that there is a 99.99% chance that Evergrande will not be able to pay interest due in the third quarter.

At the end of June, the real estate developer had total liabilities of nearly 2,000 billion yuan ((S $ 417.4 billion) – or roughly 2% of China’s GDP – with an unknown amount of debt excluding balance sheet.

The giant mountain of debt contributed to Evergrandes’ voracious expansion, which began with a 1990s real estate boom and lasted until Beijing decided to reduce leveraged growth in the sector by introducing restrictions in 2020.

Although predominantly a real estate company, the group has also embarked on full diversification, buying the Guangzhou FC football club, opening amusement parks, creating Evergrande Spring mineral water and also investing in the tourism, digital operations, insurance and health.

But it came off as Beijing cracked down on developers in an attempt to force them to offload debt, introducing three red lines to reduce leverage last year.

He introduced a ban on the sale of properties before their completion – an important part of Evergrandes’ business model.

Experts say the company still has over a million customer prepaid units to build, adding to the sense of apprehension among Chinese investors, many of whom are first-time buyers.

The company admitted last week that it is under tremendous pressure and may not be able to meet its obligations. Its credit rating has been downgraded several times by rating agencies.

With access to loan markets now cut off and no money to complete developments and pay off debts, the company has tried new ways of meeting its responsibilities, including providing parking spaces and unfinished properties.

Yet as leaders seek to curb excessive risk-taking, there is a general belief that they will work to prevent the problem from becoming unmanageable and digging a hole in the already stammered economy.

The central government’s priority to social stability makes restructuring with haircuts for debt holders likely, but the spillover to other listed real estate developers means there is likely to be a real economic impact on the real estate sector, said. the National Australia Banks Tapas Strickland.

To what extent Evergrande is slowing the growth momentum remains unclear.