SGX Nifty suggests early gap for Sensex, Nifty; 5 things to know before the market opens





Asian stock markets were trading lower at the start of trading. (Photo: REUTERS) Nifty futures registered 134.50 points or 0.76% when first traded on the Singapore stock exchange, suggesting a lower start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 for Monday. Stock indexes hit their new lifetime highs on Friday. Over the past week, the 30-stock BSE benchmark has jumped 710 points or 1.21%. In the absence of any major national macroeconomic data announcement this week, investors would be watching the US Fed’s decision on interest rates and other global trends closely to decide on its further move. In addition, market participants would also follow the movements of foreign institutional investors, the trend of the dollar rupee, crude brent and other global indices. Global watch: Asian stock markets were trading lower at the start of trading. Australia’s S & P / ASX 200 fell 1.21%, while the Hang Seng index fell 2.18%. While markets in mainland China, Japan and South Korea remained closed on Monday for public holidays. In overnight trading on Wall Street, US stocks ended sharply lower in a broad sell-off on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 166.44 points, or 0.48%, the S&P 500 lost 40.76 points, or 0.91%; and the Nasdaq Composite lost 137.96 points, or 0.91%. Commercial activity of FII, DII: On Friday, foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares with a net worth of Rs 1,552.59 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) unloaded shares with a net worth of 1,398, Rs 55 crore in the Indian stock market. Technical view: Analysts said the market appeared to have started with profit taking and volatility at new highs. “After making strong progress in the last few sessions, there is a possibility of consolidation or minor weakness in future sessions. Strong support is placed at 17400 and there is a possibility of an upward rebound from the lower levels, ”said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. Call, put OI: The Put Open Interest was 17,000, followed by 17,600 levels, while the maximum Call OI was 18,000 followed by 17,800 levels. The OI rose to 17600 PE, implying that options writers view the 17600 levels as strong support. On the other hand, the largest increase in OI is for 18,000 CE. This implies that options writers view the 18000 level as a high resistance level. The options data suggests a wider trading range between 17,600 and 18,000 levels, said Aprajita Saxena, research analyst, Trustline Securities. Bank Nifty on the cards: The trend decision level for Bank Nifty futures is 37200 if it is trading and holding above 37200 Bank Nifty may test 38345-38550 but if it is trading below 37200 it may drop to 37680 -37370. : On the technical momentum The RSI indicator, when plotted over the daily period, can be seen consistently holding above the 65 mark, showing strong positive momentum in the short to medium term. If the long-term uptrend remains intact, Nifty Bank may advance to the 39000 and 39500 levels in the coming weeks, ”added Saxena. Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest net asset value, mutual fund portfolio, see the latest IPO news, top IPOs, calculate your tax Using the income tax calculator, find out which markets are the best, the most losing and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.

