Newsroom – American Airlines fuels a low-carbon future as an anchor partner of a breakthrough energy catalyst

$ 100 million investment will support the sustainable advancement of aviation fuel and other critical solutions

FORT WORTH, Texas American Airlines announced today that it has become a key partner of Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, investing $ 100 million in a groundbreaking collaborative effort to accelerate the clean energy technologies needed to achieve a net zero economy by 2050.

By becoming one of Breakthrough Energy Catalysts’ first anchor partners, American is strengthening its ambitious climate commitments through concrete actions to accelerate the development of essential emission reduction solutions such as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

We see immense promise in the mission of Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, and our investment is a vote of confidence in the potential for difference of this unique and collaborative approach, said Doug Parker, President and CEO of American. We have an ambitious vision for a low carbon future for our airline and a plan for it, but we know that our own efforts cannot get us here. By working in partnership with Catalyst, we have helped accelerate and evolve emerging solutions in our industry, such as sustainable aviation fuel, as well as other technologies that will be needed to reduce aviation emissions and in the whole economy.

Breakthrough Energy Catalyst is a one-of-a-kind model that brings together businesses, governments and private philanthropic organizations to accelerate the adoption of next-generation critical clean technologies. Catalyst and its partners will work together to finance, produce and purchase the new solutions that will support a zero carbon economy, but which are currently more expensive than their fossil fuel-emitting counterparts. The difference between these costs is what is now called Green Premium.

Avoiding a climate catastrophe will require a new industrial revolution. We need to make the technologies and products that don’t cause emissions as cheap as those that do, so the whole world can afford to use them, said Bill Gates, founder of Breakthrough Energy. Catalyst will focus on supporting technologies that are vital for the world to achieve net zero emissions, but which are currently too expensive to be adopted on a large scale. By coordinating investments and directing them to these critical technologies, we can lower their green premiums and help them to market faster, so we can all meet our climate goals. American Airlines has shown both ambition and action in addressing climate change, and we applaud the leadership role it is playing by joining Catalyst as an anchor partner.

Catalyst will begin by funding projects in four technologies: sustainable aviation fuel, green hydrogen, direct air capture and long-lasting energy storage.

With a goal of reaching net zero by 2050 and a commitment to set a science-based milestone, Americans plan to reduce their emissions by largely using a low-carbon fuel, namely FAS. , in increasing volumes over time. The US partnership with Catalyst will augment the airlines’ continued efforts to advance SAF and expand the market. The airline has been taking delivery of the Neste SAF for over a year and has committed to using 9 million gallons in total until 2023. In addition, American has agreed to purchase terms of up to 10 million. gallons of carbon neutral SAF produced by Prometheus Fuels. .

Americans’ path to net zero is also based on maximizing the efficiency of its aircraft and operations, which is why the airline has invested $ 24 billion in modernizing its fleet with 600 new, more fuel-efficient aircraft. in fuel while removing a similar number of less efficient aircraft. .

Because reducing the impact of air travel on the planet is inextricably linked to the actions of many other entities, fostering effective collaboration within industry, the private sector and with policy makers is fundamental to the strategy of sustainable development of Americans. The airline’s anchor partnership with Catalyst illustrates the kind of cooperation needed to decarbonize the industry and prevent the most severe effects of climate change.

More information on the US approach to sustainability is available at aa.com/durability.

