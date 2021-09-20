DeFi Technologies, through its subsidiary Valor, announces the listing of exchange-traded products on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Valor Exchange Traded Products (“ETP’s), which will be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the 12th largest stock exchange in the world by market capitalization and the largest of the seven regional exchanges in Germany

Beginning of Bitcoin Zero and Ethereum Zero trading Friday, October 1, 2021 on Borse Frankfurt Zertifikate AG with Cardano ETP, Polkadot ETP and Solana ETP to follow

TORONTO, September 20, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Valor Inc. (“ Value“) , a subsidiary of DeFi Technologies Inc. (the “Society” Where “DeFi Technologies“) (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJ.F) (OTC: DEFTF) and issuer of investment products focused on digital assets, announced the imminent listing of its exchange traded products (“AND P“) on the Frankfurt stock exchange Zertifikate AG.

Trading of Bitcoin Zero and Ethereum Zero on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is scheduled to begin on Friday, October 1, 2021. Valor Cardano ETP, Polkadot ETP and Solana ETP will follow shortly after.

Russel starr, Executive Chairman of DeFi Technologies said: “Listing in Germany is a major event for DeFi and all of its shareholders. We anticipate substantial growth in our Assets Under Management (AUM) as our products gain global recognition. The Valor team has done an exceptional job creating these cutting edge products. “

Situated in Frankfurt, germany, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is owned and operated by Deutsche Brse AG and Brse Frankfurt Zertifikate AG. With 90% of its turnover generated in Germany, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the 12th largest stock exchange in the world in terms of market capitalization and the largest of the seven regional stock exchanges in Germany.

Bitcoin Zero and Ethereum Zero accurately track the price of BTC and ETH with no handling fees, making investing in the world’s best-known digital assets easier, safer, and more profitable than any other option. .

From September 7, 2021, the value has exceeded 208 million US dollars in assets under management (“AT M“) traded on the Nordic Growth Market Stock Exchange (“NGMThis achievement marks the exceptional first eight months of 2021, which have seen assets increase by more than 1,400% since the start of 2021. The company expects growth in assets to increase significantly with listings on the largest, by market capitalization, Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

By gaining exposure to digital assets through Valor, DeFi Technologies investors benefit from the standardization, risk reduction and operational efficiency of a centrally cleared product listed on a regulated stock exchange. For every Valor ETP bought and sold on the NGM, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange or other exchanges, Valor buys or sells the equivalent amount of the underlying digital assets, which means the ETPs are fully guaranteed at all times.

About the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange (German: Brse Frankfurt, former German name Frankfurter Wertpapierbrse – FWB) is the 12th largest stock exchange in the world in terms of market capitalization. Situated in Frankfurt, germany, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is owned and operated by Deutsche Brse AG and Brse Frankfurt Zertifikate AG. It is located in the Innenstadt district and in the central business district known as Bankenviertel.

With 90% of its turnover generated in Germany, namely on the two trading platforms Xetra and Brse Frankfurt, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the largest of the seven regional exchanges in Germany.

About Valor

Valor Inc. issues publicly traded financial products that allow retail and institutional investors to access investments in disruptive innovations, such as digital assets, in a simple and secure manner. Created in 2019 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Valor is a wholly owned subsidiary of DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO: DEFI, GR: RMJ.F, OTC: DEFTF). For more information on Valor, visit www.valour.com .

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc. is a digital asset investment firm that bridges the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance. Our mission is to expand investor access to cutting-edge decentralized technologies and the future of finance. We believe that decentralized technologies are at the heart of financial innovation. On behalf of our shareholders and investors, we identify opportunities and areas of innovation, and build and invest in new technologies and businesses to provide diverse exposure through decentralized finance. As a trusted partner to our clients and investors, we deliver cutting-edge products as well as superior research and training in this growing space. For more information visit https://defi.tech/.

Caution regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the growth and adoption of decentralized finance; the pursuit by DeFi Technologies of business opportunities; the offering and trading of ETP on the NGM on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; the development of future FTEs and the merits or potential returns of such opportunities. In general, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is planned”, “budget”, “planned”, “Estimates”, “foresees”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of these words and expressions or declares that certain actions, events or results ” could ”,“ could ”,“ could ”,“ could ”or“ will be taken ”,“ occur ”or“ be reached ”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially. different from those expressed or implied by this forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the growth and development of ETPs and the DeFi and cryptocurrency industry; the rules and regulations regarding DeFi; regulatory approval of ETPs and future adoption of Valor ETPs. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or planned. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

THE NEO STOCK EXCHANGE DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS BROADCAST.

SOURCE DeFi Technologies, Inc.