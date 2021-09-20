Nabisco workers end strike in Chicago and other cities





Nabisco workers overwhelmingly ratified a contract to end a strike that began more than a month ago in Portland, Oregon, and has spread to five other locations, including a bakery in southwest Chicago. The four-year agreement, retroactive to March 1, applies to approximately 1,000 workers in the United States. Nabisco owner Mondelez International said the contract includes a ratification bonus, hourly wage increases each year, an increase in company correspondence for 401 (k) accounts and flexible working hours for resolve a contentious issue regarding weekend work required for busy production lines. Neither the company nor the International Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco and Grain Millers Union released the vote count. April Flowers-Lewis, a shop steward who was involved in the strike at 7300 S. Kedzie Ave., said the national vote was 590 to 201 in favor of the deal. The strike had slowed down 325 workers at the Chicago plant and 20 others at a distribution site in Addison. Mondelez provided a statement from Executive Vice President Glen Walter, who said the new contract maintains good wages and benefits while positioning our bakeries and sales distribution facilities in the United States for future growth and success. . The company asked Chicago workers to attend meetings Tuesday at a hotel in the Midway airport area to hear about return-to-work procedures. The bakery makes Ahoy Chips, Wheat Thins, Nut Butter Cookies and belVita Breakfast Cookies. Union president Anthony Shelton said in a statement: Striking BCTGM members have made huge sacrifices in order to achieve a quality contract that preserves our unions high standards of wages, hours and hours. benefits for current and future Nabisco workers. Their sacrifice will benefit all BCTGM members and workers across the country for years to come. Shelton said its members are fighting for jobs that support a strong middle class and other employers are watching closely.

