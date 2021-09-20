Pfizer, Occidental Petroleum, Bank of America and more

A syringe is filled with a dose of Pfizer’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at an pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, United States on February 23, 2021.

Find out which companies are making the headlines before the bell:

Evergrande Group in China Chinese real estate giant Evergrande fell more than 10% on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, scaring Asian markets. The company has struggled to pay its suppliers and warned investors twice in several weeks that it could default on its debts. Last week, Evergrande said its real estate sales would likely continue to drop significantly in September after falling for months.

The pharmaceutical giant Pfizer said on Monday that trials showed its Covid vaccine to be safe and effective when used in children aged 5 to 11. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said they would submit the results for approval “as soon as possible”. Pfizer shares fell about 1% in pre-market trading.

Laredo Petroleum, Occidental Petroleum Oil and energy stocks plunged into pre-market trading Monday. The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration ETF was down more than 3% at the start of the session, in line with its third consecutive negative session. Laredo Petroleum is down over 8%, Callon Petroleum is down about 6% and Occidental Petroleum is down almost 5%. The losses came when crude oil fell amid fears of a global economic slowdown linked to the Chinese real estate market.

Colgate-Palmolive The stock of daily consumer goods was improved to buy pending by Deutsche Bank on Sunday. The investment firm said Colgate’s struggles with inflation and some international markets were already built into its stock.

JPMorgan, Bank of America Bank stocks slid in unison amid falling bond yields amid fears of a slowdown. Investors have flocked to Treasuries for added security as the stock market is on the verge of its biggest sell-off in months. Large bank stocks were hit as lower rates could hurt earnings. Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase each lost more than 2% in pre-market trade. Citizens Financial Group fell 3%, while Citigroup fell 2.5%.

AstraZeneca UK-based pharmaceutical company announced Monday that its breast cancer drug Enhertu has shown positive results in a phase three trial. The company’s shares rose more than 1% in pre-market trading.

ARK Innovation ETF Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF is down 2.75% in pre-release, on the verge of a 3-day streak of straight wins. Compugen, DraftKings, Coinbase and Square are therefore the biggest losers in the ETF this morning.

with reporting by CNBC’s Jesse Pound and Yun Li.