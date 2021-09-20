Business
Pfizer, Occidental Petroleum, Bank of America and more
A syringe is filled with a dose of Pfizer’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at an pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, United States on February 23, 2021.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
Find out which companies are making the headlines before the bell:
Evergrande Group in China Chinese real estate giant Evergrande fell more than 10% on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, scaring Asian markets. The company has struggled to pay its suppliers and warned investors twice in several weeks that it could default on its debts. Last week, Evergrande said its real estate sales would likely continue to drop significantly in September after falling for months.
The pharmaceutical giant Pfizer said on Monday that trials showed its Covid vaccine to be safe and effective when used in children aged 5 to 11. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said they would submit the results for approval “as soon as possible”. Pfizer shares fell about 1% in pre-market trading.
Laredo Petroleum, Occidental Petroleum Oil and energy stocks plunged into pre-market trading Monday. The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration ETF was down more than 3% at the start of the session, in line with its third consecutive negative session. Laredo Petroleum is down over 8%, Callon Petroleum is down about 6% and Occidental Petroleum is down almost 5%. The losses came when crude oil fell amid fears of a global economic slowdown linked to the Chinese real estate market.
Colgate-Palmolive The stock of daily consumer goods was improved to buy pending by Deutsche Bank on Sunday. The investment firm said Colgate’s struggles with inflation and some international markets were already built into its stock.
JPMorgan, Bank of America Bank stocks slid in unison amid falling bond yields amid fears of a slowdown. Investors have flocked to Treasuries for added security as the stock market is on the verge of its biggest sell-off in months. Large bank stocks were hit as lower rates could hurt earnings. Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase each lost more than 2% in pre-market trade. Citizens Financial Group fell 3%, while Citigroup fell 2.5%.
AstraZeneca UK-based pharmaceutical company announced Monday that its breast cancer drug Enhertu has shown positive results in a phase three trial. The company’s shares rose more than 1% in pre-market trading.
ARK Innovation ETF Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF is down 2.75% in pre-release, on the verge of a 3-day streak of straight wins. Compugen, DraftKings, Coinbase and Square are therefore the biggest losers in the ETF this morning.
with reporting by CNBC’s Jesse Pound and Yun Li.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/20/stocks-making-the-biggest-moves-premarket-pfizer-occidental-petroleum-bank-of-america-and-more.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]