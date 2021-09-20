Sorry to say: you probably shouldn’t claim Social Security at 62





There’s a reason so many older people rush to apply for Social Security at 62 – it’s the earliest age to sign up for benefits. If you plan to take a similar route, you may be counting the days until your 62nd birthday. But here’s why you might want to rethink your plan. Can you afford a lifelong financial blow? If you’ve saved so well for retirement, so much that Social Security will only be a small part of your senior income, then frankly, when you file for benefits might not matter. importance. After all, if your savings can provide you with, say, $ 5,000 in income per month, you might not care that Social Security is paying you a few hundred dollars less. But if you expect Social Security to be your main source of income, then applying for benefits at 62 is a decision you might bitterly regret. You are not entitled to your full monthly Social Security benefit until you reach full retirement age, which is either 66, 67 or somewhere in between. If you apply for benefits at age 62, you reduce them by up to 30% for life. Now the benefit of applying for benefits at 62 is that you will get your money back sooner, and if you don’t expect to live long (say, you have a lot of health issues before you retire) then declare at 62 is a movement. But if you’re expecting an average or longer retirement, cutting back on your primary income could prove catastrophic. How much will your senior income take a hit if you produce at 62? Today, the average Social Security recipient receives $ 1,557 per month. If your full retirement age is 67 and that is the benefit you are entitled to, the deposit at 62 will leave you with $ 1,090 per month instead. If you don’t have any income other than Social Security, that’s not a lot to live on. But even if you to do have outside income, you never know how much your living expenses might increase in retirement. Health care could be expensive, especially if medical problems develop as you age. You might need a lot of repairs as your home ages. Or, you might need extra cash just to keep you busy when you are not working. Filing for social security at 62 means reducing a key source of income. And unless you’re sure you can make up for it in some other way, you might be better off waiting to claim your benefits. Of course, this does not necessarily mean filing with FRA. You can subscribe to benefits at 64 or 65 in compromise. This way, your benefits will be reduced, but not to the same degree that you should have signed up for Social Security as early as possible. If you envision a benefit of $ 1,557 at age 67, signing up at age 65 will leave you about $ 1,350 per month instead of just $ 1,090. And there’s a good chance that that extra cash will be more than convenient at some point during your retirement years.

