Inventory Turns May Increase After Long Weekend If US Concerns End





Taipei, Sept. 20 (CNA) Turnover in the local stock market is expected to accelerate after trading resumed on Wednesday after the current four-day Mid-Autumn Festival weekend whether uncertainty over market developments in the United States are fading, analysts say. Chu Cheng-chi (), chairman of Marbo Securities Consultant Co., said the money supply in the local market was sufficient and after the end of the long weekend, investors should return to the trading room. Chu said that after the long weekend, if the uncertainty in the US market eases, many investors, including those who are day trading, are expected to return, which means that the turnover should rebound. “Under such circumstances, there is no need to worry about a further decline in turnover,” Chu said. The average daily turnover on the Taiwan Stock Exchange last week was NT $ 269.59 billion ($ 9.73 billion), the lowest level since the start of this year. Analysts attributed the low trade volume to fears that the US Federal Reserve might tighten monetary policy after an upcoming policy-making meeting this week. Allianz Global Investors said investors should pay close attention to the next policy-making meeting scheduled by the U.S. Federal Reserve for Tuesday and Wednesday for more clues as to when the U.S. central bank will start cutting back on purchases. bonds and the start of a rate hike cycle. Any movement or information from the Fed will move global financial markets, Allianz said. On September 16, revenue fell to a daily low of NT $ 242.58 billion before climbing back to NT $ 316.46 billion on September 17, when the latest sales focused on stocks at large capitalization, especially the contract chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC). The sale increased trading volume before the index adjustments by the FTSE took effect after the market closed. The Taiex, the weighted index of the Taiwan Stock Exchange, fell 197.78 points or 1.13% from the previous week to close at 17,276.79 on September 17, a day before the start of the four-day trading period. mid-autumn vacation. Many local investors are involved in day trading, which involves buying and then selling the same shares or selling and then buying the same shares in a single session, Chu said, so that the turnover can increase. after the long weekend. According to Chu, although the September 16 turnover was weak, day trading accounted for 42% of the total as investors showed strong interest in commodity stocks. Capital Securities Consultant analyst Liao Chien-yu () agrees with Chu, saying that if the Taiex goes up or down when trading resumes, revenue will increase as more investors return. However, Alex Huang (), analyst at Mega International Investment Services Corp., said that since local financial authorities have stepped up their oversight of a large variation in many preferred stocks by local day trading investors, he doubts the turnover increases significantly after the long weekend. Due to the close monitoring of day trading, Huang said that interest in Evergreen Marine Corp., Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. and Wan Hai Lines Ltd., which were the top three stocks of day trading, has declined, unless local day trading investors can find new stocks, significant growth in trading volume is not expected to occur. Growing interest from foreign institutional investors will support Taiex after the long weekend, said Yeh Hsien-wen (), fund manager of the Prudential Financial High Growth Fund. Despite a fall in the Taiex last week, foreign institutional investors recorded a net share purchase worth NT $ 4.47 billion on the main chart for the week, compared to a net purchase of NT $ 27.62 billion. of NT dollars the week before. (By Pan Chi-yi and Frances Huang) Final article / HY

