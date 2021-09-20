NEO Exchange Enters Mining Industry With Public List of Greenland Resources





Canadian mining company focuses on strategic minerals TORONTO, September 20, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD)–The NEO Exchange is proud to announce the public listing of Greenland Resources Inc. (“Greenland Resources” or the “Company”), a Canadian mining company focused on the development of its flagship project, the Malmbjerg molybdenum deposit in east-central Greenland. The Company begins trading today under the symbol MOLY, following the successful conclusion of its Summer Feasibility Studies and Basic Environmental Studies program. Used primarily in steel and chemicals, molybdenum is an essential mineral required in various technologies in the coming green energy transition, according to global banks Minerals for Climate Action Report 2020. When added to steel and cast iron, it improves strength, hardenability, weldability, toughness, temperature resistance and corrosion resistance. “Europe is one of the largest users of molybdenum in the world, but does not have its own production of molybdenum”, explained Dr. Ruben Shiffman, Chairman and President of Greenland Resources Inc. “Led by a management team with extensive experience in mining and capital markets, the Greenland Resources Malmbjerg project seeks to supply the European market with environmentally friendly molybdenum from a responsible source. “ “We have promised our investors an innovative senior marketplace that will allow them to find liquidity and transparency “, Dr Shiffman continued. “We chose NEO Exchange because it represents a modern market with new ideas, investor visibility and awareness, and an unparalleled level of service and support.” Investors can trade in shares of MOLY through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service brokers. “Greenland Resources is an important step for the NEO exchange. It marks our official entry into the mining and natural resources sector and we look forward to offering the competition the sector sorely lacked.“commented Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. “By focusing on strategic minerals that are essential for the technologies of tomorrow, Greenland Resources is another contributor to the innovation economy, like NEO. Their decision to list on NEO, a level 1 exchange, was strategic. It’s a testament to our relentless drive to do what’s right for fundraisers and investors, to deliver results, and to champion the continued success of our issuers. “ The story continues The NEO Exchange is home to over 160 unique listings, including some of Canada’s most innovative public companies and ETFs from Canada’s largest ETF issuers. Backed by some of the most reputable financial organizations in Canada, the NEO exchange is the third most active market in the country, ranking second and consistently facilitating nearly 15% of all trading volume in Canada. Click here for a complete view of all NEO listed securities. About the NEO scholarship The NEO Exchange is Canada’s Tier 1 exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and fundraisers in a fair, liquid, efficient and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO prioritizes investors and offers trading access to all securities listed in Canada on an equal footing. NEO lists companies and investment products looking for an internationally renowned exchange that provides investors with confidence, quality liquidity and broad awareness, including unlimited access to data of the market. Connect with NEO: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook About Greenland Resources Inc. Greenland Resources is a Canadian reporting issuer for which the Ontario Securities Commission is the principal regulator. Greenland Resources’ activities are focused on the development of its 100% owned Climax-type pure molybdenum deposit located in east-central Greenland. With offices in Toronto, the Company is led by a management team with extensive experience in the mining industry and financial markets. Connect with Greenland resources: Website See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005485/en/ Contacts NEO media contact:

Aimee Morita

[email protected]

