Should we be worried about social security?

Some titles are sure to catch the eye. For example, whenever the The Social Security Administration publishes its annual report, there will be a series of articles about the social security trust fund running out of money. Attention is particularly likely in years like this when the solvency period of trust funds is shortened. Titles starting with Social security should be insolvent and Social Security reserves estimated to run out can lead to fear as to whether you will get a refund of Social Security taxes taken from your check.

Is this much ado about nothing?

That’s not to say you shouldn’t pay attention to Social Security news. There are good reasons to periodically review and understand what is going on with the program. (We have covered this topic in previous blog posts..) Social Security funding status is something you’ll want to monitor to determine if any changes in the way the program is funded and delivered will affect you.

The problem I see is, I’ve heard people on social media and on the radio interpret it to mean that Social Security is bankrupt or the program is going to be gone. This is not the case. I believe the Social Security Administration’s statement on her plight is the clearest, so I’ll quote it directly here.

The Old Age and Survivors Insurance (AVS) trust fund, which pays retirement and survivors’ benefits, will be able to pay out the planned benefits on time until 2033, a year earlier than last year. At that time, the fund’s reserves will be exhausted and the continued tax income will be sufficient to pay 76 percent of the expected benefits.

How should I plan for social security?

Because I coach clients on retirement planning and need to think about my own retirement plan after 2033, this information is useful. When doing a retirement calculation for myself, here are a few things I take into account:

For those with a planned retirement after 2033, I would do a modified estimate of my Social Security benefit. I usually use an estimate of 70-75% of the projected profit for myself. I don’t believe there would be a gross reduction in benefits at that point, but it reassures me that I don’t overestimate what will be there. You can then enter that number into your retirement calculations to see if you need to save more to meet your goals.

Suppose Social Security income will start later. The age for full social security benefits was 65 for many years before being extended to 67 to consolidate benefits. I think there is a good chance it will happen again. It may also require additional retirement savings.

If you have planned your retirement exceptionally well, you may want to keep an eye out for the debate regarding means to test. In this scenario, benefits could be reduced further for high income retirees. Again, you may need to save more to make up for lost income.

I have heard clients suggest that they would take Social Security benefits at age 62 in anticipation of the benefit reduction. You know your situation best, but because taking Social Security early can permanently reduce your benefits by around 25%, it may prevent a possible reduction in benefits from being avoided. (Collecting it early can still be beneficial if you have a short life expectancy or don’t have enough retirement savings to delay.) Personally, I doubt there is any reduction in benefits for those who receive already social security benefits because of the potential fallout policy for everyone involved. Social Security was called the 3rd policy rail, wanting to talk about cutting it at all is precarious.

The overall key is not to panic but to use the information to plan. Make sure you’re still on track for retirement with a potentially reduced Social Security benefit, and consider consulting with a qualified and impartial financial planner to determine what you can do. See if your employer even offers free access to a program as part of a workforce financial wellness program. Just because Social Security has financial problems doesn’t mean you need it.