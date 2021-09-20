Siebert Partners with Gateway to Lead Expanded Investor Relations Program

NEW YORK, September 20, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) –Siebert Financial Corporation. (NASDAQ: SIEB) (“Siebert”), a financial services provider, has appointed Gateway Group, Inc., a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets consultancy, to manage its broad investor relations program initiatives, including providing corporate messaging and other advisory services to the society.

Gateway will work closely with Siebert management to develop and deploy a comprehensive outreach and communications program. Activities will include: refining corporate and investment-focused messaging and positioning, strategic advisory services and presentations to institutional investors, sales analysts and other key influencers in the community financial in the broad sense. Gateway will also help organize road shows and secure invitations to certain financial industry conferences, including its Gateway Conference.

“Siebert has a strong heritage and the values ​​on which Muriel Siebert founded this company more than 50 years ago frame our culture and our vision,” said Gloria E. Gebbia, majority shareholder and member of the board of directors of Siebert. . “Siebert’s top priority is to evolve with the markets by modernizing and expanding our offerings, while keeping our valued customers at the center of everything we do. By leveraging Siebert’s legacy while investing in new technologies, we are committed to building a business that will drive more value for our customers, shareholders and employees.

Our recent partnership with Tigress Financial Partners, a disability-owned, female-owned financial services company, represents our collaboration with the perfect partner to continue to build on Muriel Sieberts’ legacy and the core values ​​of our company then. that it expands our platform and distribution capabilities while improving our relationships with suppliers and partners. In this growing ESG environment, we remain committed to diversity and inclusion while continuing to align with the objectives of our strategic partners.

We believe that in light of our strong growth, particularly within our core divisions and the recent partnership with Tigress Financial Partners, now is the time to hire an experienced investor relations consultant to expand our reach while communicating Siebert’s new story to a wider institutional audience.

Siebert is on track for another strong year and is well positioned to achieve even greater success in the future as we capitalize on the many opportunities to meet the evolving needs of our customers. Gateway has a proven track record in helping growing companies like ours raise their profile within the institutional investor community and we look forward to working with their team to broaden the reach of our message and increase awareness of the thesis convincing investment from Sieberts. “

About Siebert Financial Corp.

Siebert Financial Corp. is a holding company that carries on its retail brokerage business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Muriel Siebert & Co., Inc., which became a member of the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) in 1967 when Ms. Siebert became the first woman to have a seat on the NYSE and the first to lead one of its member firms. Siebert carries out its investment advisory business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Siebert AdvisorNXT, Inc., a registered investment adviser, and its insurance business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Park Wilshire Companies, Inc. , a licensed insurance agency. Siebert operates its business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Siebert Technologies, LLC., A developer of robotics consulting technology. Siebert also provides premier brokerage services through its fifth wholly owned subsidiary, WPS Prime Services, LLC, an SEC registered broker-dealer. Siebert is headquartered in New York City and offices throughout the continental United States. More information is available at www.siebert.com.

About Gateway Group, Inc.

Gateway is a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets consultancy. For more than 20 years, Gateway has delivered superior performance in strategic advice, corporate messaging and positioning, investor outreach, and analyst and financial press coverage. Gateway executives have extensive experience in capital markets and financial communications, and represent clients in a wide range of industries, including technology, consumer, industry, financial services and business services. For more information, please visit www.gateway-grp.com. Make sure to follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Tigress Financial Partners

Tigress Financial Partners is the only women-owned and disabled financial services firm providing institutional and high net worth investors with expertise in investment banking, capital markets, research, business advisory. and global business execution, asset management and global wealth management services. Tigress is a leading diversity broker-dealer, co-manager and syndicate member of over 600 IPOs, secondary and fixed income transactions with a total value of over $ 321 billion, as well as a provider leading stock researcher publishing on over 100 Fortune 500 companies. Tigress Financial Partners LLC is a certified national woman-owned company, a member of FINRA, NYSE, SEC and MSRB. For more information on Tigress Financial Partners, please visit: www.tigressefp.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

