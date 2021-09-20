Competition watchdog gives companies deadline to end greenwashing | Competition and Markets Authority





The UK competition watchdog has given companies that make misleading claims about their environmental credentials until the end of the year to stop the practice, known as greenwashing. Too many companies were falsely taking the credit for being green in order to appeal to environmentally conscious consumers, the Competition and Markets Authority said. The CMA highlighted the upcoming UK-hosted Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow, and urged companies to adhere to new guidelines it released on Wednesday to support global efforts to reduce carbon emissions. From 2022, the regulator will launch a review of misleading green claims, with sectors such as fashion, transport, beauty industry and food and beverage likely to be subject to special scrutiny . The CMA began reviewing the green claims last year, find that up to 40% could be misleading to consumers. Also in 2020, the Advertising Standards Authority cracked down on several large companies, including airline Ryanair, automaker BMW and oil producer Shell, for greenwashing ads. The work of the CMAs will focus on whether companies claim to have violated consumer law, with the regulator saying any transgression could result in penalties even before the review begins. Its work will build on new guidelines that some have called the Code of Green Claims, which highlights six principles of behavior that companies should follow when making claims about the environmental impact of their products. One of the guiding principles of CMAs is that companies should not omit or hide important information and should consider the entire product lifecycle. Greg Hands, Minister for Energy and Climate Change, said: Millions of UK households are rightly choosing to switch to green products as they seek to reduce their carbon footprint. But his only right that this commitment be supported by transparent demands from companies. The new code of competition regulators will help ensure this with guidance on how best to communicate and understand environmental claims. The government is also revising green energy tariffs to ensure that consumers can be sure they are choosing companies that make a conscious choice to invest in renewable energy. Sign up for the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk Andrea Coscelli, director general of CMA, said exaggerating green credentials could be a blatant violation of consumer law, potentially leading to sanctions. More people than ever are considering the environmental impact of a product before parting with their hard-earned money, he said. Are concerned that too many companies are wrongly taking the credit for being green, while truly eco-friendly companies are not getting the recognition they deserve. Any business that does not comply with the law risks damaging its reputation with customers and could be subject to prosecution by the CMA. Breaches of applicable consumer protection law can result in a prison sentence of up to two years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/sep/20/competition-watchdog-gives-firms-deadline-on-ending-greenwashing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos