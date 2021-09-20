Cannell Capital, LLC announces the participation of Nextpoint Financial Inc.





ALTA, Wyo., September 20, 2021 / CNW / – Cannell Capital, LLC (“Cannell“), a Wyoming limited liability company, in its capacity as general partner and investment advisor to Tonga Partners, LP, and Tristan Partners, LP, and investment advisor to the Prelude Opportunity Fund, LP and the Babcock Employee Retirement Plan & Wilcox Commercial Operations (collectively, the “Funds“) announced today that the September 17, 2021, Tristan Partners, LP and The Retirement Plan for Employees of Babcock & Wilcox Commercial Operations. acquired a total of 1,400 shares of NextPoint Financial Inc. (“NextPoint“), representing approximately 0.0085% of the issued and outstanding voting securities of NextPoint (being the common shares of NextPoint (the”NextPoint Share“)). The 1,400 NextPoint Shares were acquired at a price of US $ 8.2950 by action, being CA $ 10.5520 per share based on the average daily exchange rate of the US dollar to the Canadian dollar published by the Bank of Canada to September 17, 2021. As a result of this acquisition, Cannell, through the Funds, exercised control or direction over a total of 1,997,400 NextPoint shares, representing approximately 12.0776% of the issued and outstanding NextPoint shares at September 17, 2021. Prior to this acquisition, Cannell, through the Funds, exercised control or direction over an aggregate of 1,996,000 NextPoint shares, representing approximately 12.0691% of the issued and outstanding NextPoint shares at that time. Prior to this acquisition, Cannell, through the Funds, last acquired the shares of NextPoint on May 20, 2021 and at that time, neither Cannell nor the Funds held an aggregate number of NextPoint shares holding more than 10% of the voting rights or constituting 10% or more of the NextPoint shares outstanding on that date. Cannell understands that the July 2, 2021, NextPoint completed its acquisition of Franchise Group Intermediate L, LLC and LoanMe, LLC and, following the repurchases of NextPoint shares in connection with this acquisition, the exercise of control or direction of Cannell over the issued and outstanding NextPoint shares, through the Funds, has increased to a level of total of 12.0691%. Tristan Partners, LP and The Retirement Plan for Employees of Babcock & Wilcox Commercial Operations acquired the NextPoint shares through the Toronto Stock Exchange, in the ordinary course of business, for investment purposes only through purchases on the open market. Cannell may, from time to time, in its own name or on behalf of the Funds, or other client accounts, acquire additional securities, dispose of any or all of the securities currently held or additional or may continue to hold securities of NextPoint. . A rapid alert report relating to these transactions will be filed on the Electronic Document Analysis and Review System (“REALIZE“) under NextPoint’s profile and can be viewed at www.sedar.com . SOURCE Cannell Capital, LLC For More Information: or to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report, please contact: Stephen C. Wagstaff, Chief Financial Officer, Cannell Capital, LLC, 245 Meriwether Circle, Alta, WY 83414, Tel. : 1-307-733-2284, Fax: 307-264-0600, Email: [email protected]

