Salarius Pharmaceuticals added to the FTSE Global Micro Cap index

HOUSTON, September 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new drugs for patients with sarcomas, pediatric cancers and other hematologic and solid tumors, today announced its inclusion in the FTSE Global Index Micro Cap. The inclusion of Salarius in the FTSE index will be effective after the opening of the US market today, Monday, September 20, 2021.

The addition of Salarius to the FTSE Global Micro Cap Index is the latest event in what has been an exceptional year for the company, highlighted by the strengthening of the company’s financial position and significant progress in our clinical programs. , said David Arthur, chief executive officer. by Salarius Pharmaceuticals. FTSE Global Equity Indices are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. This listing will help us pursue our goal of generating long-term shareholder value by raising awareness of our company within the investment community, increasing the liquidity of our shares and expanding our shareholder base. “

The FTSE Global Micro Cap Index is part of the FTSE Global Equity (GEIS) Index Series, which comprises 16,000 large, mid, small and micro cap stocks in 49 developed and emerging markets around the world. As of July 30, 2021, the FTSE Global Micro Cap Index had a net market capitalization of $ 1.89 trillion and consisted of 8,832 constituent companies. Companies domiciled in the United States represent 47% of this index, while globally, the healthcare sector constitutes 17.65% of the index.

About FTSE Russell:

FTSE Russell is a global index leader providing innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions to investors around the world. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indices that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the global investment market. Approximately $ 17.9 trillion is currently compared to the FTSE Russell indices used by institutional and retail investors around the world. FTSE Russell is 100% owned by the London Stock Exchange Group. For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

The story continues

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapies for patients in need of new treatment options. Salarius’ lead candidate, seclidemstat, is being investigated as a potential treatment for pediatric cancers, solid tumors and other cancers with limited treatment options. Seclidemstat is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for relapsed / refractory Ewing’s sarcoma and certain additional sarcomas that share a similar biology to Ewing’s sarcoma, also known as Ewing-related or rearranged sarcomas. FET. Seclidemstat has received Fast Track Designation, Orphan Drug Designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Ewing’s Sarcoma from the United States Food and Drug Administration. Salarius is also developing seclidemstat for several cancers with high unmet medical need, with a second phase 1/2 clinical study in hematological cancers. Salarius received financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing sarcoma clinical program and also received a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information, please visit salariuspharma.com or follow Salarius on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as anticipate, potential, progress, design, estimate, continue, aim, believe, plan, allow, hope, intend, aim, provide, power, position, plan, developing , and similar terms or expressions or their negative. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the following: the value of the FTSE Global Equity Indices and the use of the Indices by investment managers and institutional investors as benchmarks for their investment strategies. active investment; Whether being listed on the FTSE Global Stock Indices list will help generate long-term shareholder value, increase awareness of Salarius, increase the liquidity of Salarius shares, or expand the shareholder base of Salarius. Salarius may not actually carry out the plans, achieve the intentions or meet the expectations or objectives disclosed in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those mentioned in forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the adequacy of Salarius’ capital resources; Salarius ‘ability to raise additional capital to meet Salarius’ operational needs and achieve its business objectives and strategy; Ability of Salarius to forecast future capital requirements and the use of cash, as well as the timing and accuracy thereof; Salarius’ ability to access funding remaining available under the CPRIT grant; future results of clinical trials and the impact of the results on Salarius; that the results of studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future results of clinical trials; the adequacy of intellectual property protection of Salarius; risks associated with drug development and the regulatory approval process; the competitive landscape and other risks associated with the industry; the risks associated with the COVID-19 epidemic; and other risks described in Salarius’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those discussed in Salarius’ quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and in Salarius’ annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on assumptions and estimates of the management on that date. Salarius disclaims any intention or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Contact

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Maureen McEnroe, CFA (investors)

(212) 375-2664

[email protected]

Johanna Bennett (Media)

(212) 375-2686

[email protected]