Business
The Fed should signal the end of its ultra-low interest rate policies
WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve is expected to send its clearest signal yet this week that it will begin to curb its ultra-low interest rate policies later this year, a first step towards unwinding the extraordinary support it has brought to the economy since the pandemic hit 18 months since.
Many economists believe the Fed will officially announce a withdrawal in November, in response to a steady resumption of the pandemic recession and accelerating inflation that has raised many concerns. The Fed’s policy meeting this week could lay the groundwork for this announcement.
At the end of their meeting on Wednesday, Fed officials are expected to keep their benchmark short-term interest rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, close to zero. They will also likely maintain their $ 120 billion in monthly bond purchases, intended to maintain long-term lending rates. In December, the Fed said it would continue these purchases until the economy has made further substantial progress towards its targets for maximum employment and average annual inflation of 2% over time.
In a speech last monthFed Chairman Jerome Powell said such progress has already been made for inflation, as prices have skyrocketed this year due to shortages of manufactures and components, cars and computer chips paint and building materials.
Powell also said clear progress has been made in job growth and if hiring remains healthy, it may be appropriate to start cutting bond purchases this year. A surprisingly weak employment report in August made it less likely that the Fed would officially announce a cut in September and more likely in November or December.
The central bank could signal in a statement it will issue after its meeting ends on Wednesday that it plans to announce a reduction in the pace of its bond purchases soon, and Powell could reinforce that message at a conference of press to follow.
A misfire in an October jobs report could change those plans, said Michael Feroli, an economist at JPMorgan Chase and former Fed staffer, but it would likely take something bad enough to derail them. now.
On Wednesday, the Fed will also update its quarterly projections for growth, unemployment and inflation until 2024. It will also provide a forecast of the evolution of its benchmark rate in 2024. In their previous tel estimate in june, Fed officials have collectively forecast that they will begin raising their short-term policy rate in 2023. This week, the updated forecast may predict the first rate hike by the end of 2022.
The Fed’s rate forecast is unlikely to prove accurate, especially for 2024. But it can provide a glimpse of how quickly policymakers think they will need to raise rates in the years to come.
At his press conference, Powell will face a delicate task: he will try to signal that the Fed will soon begin to withdraw its economic stimulus, while simultaneously reassuring investors, consumers and business leaders that it does not. will not act so quickly that it will derail the resumption of the recession. And Powell will surely point out that a decision to cut or cut its bond purchases doesn’t mean the Fed will start raising its benchmark rate soon, a step that would have a bigger impact on the economy over time.
It needs to strike the right balance between continuing to be accommodating, while heading for the exit, said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities.
One way to reassure investors would be to signal a relatively slow rate of reduction. The Fed now buys $ 80 billion in treasury bills and $ 40 billion in mortgage bonds every month. Many economists expect him to cut treasury purchases by $ 10 billion per month and mortgage-backed bonds by $ 5 billion. This would mean that the cone would take about eight months.
But some regional Fed bank chairmen are concerned that current high inflation levels will persist until 2022 and are pushing for the cut to end by the middle of next year, so the Fed could start raising rates in the second half of 2022. Those officials include James Bullard of the St. Louis Fed and Raphael Bostic of the Atlanta Fed.
And Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida, a close ally of Powell, surprised many observers last month by suggesting that the Fed’s targets of maximum employment and annual inflation of 2% could be reached by the end of 2022, a sign that Clarida could then support a rate hike.
If this week’s updated forecast sees a first rate hike next year, that would mean that a rate hike would quickly follow the cut and suggest the Fed is worried about excessive inflation. The last time the Fed started cutting its bond purchases was in December 2013, after the Great Recession. It took 10 months to reduce these purchases. The Fed then did not raise its short-term rate until more than a year later, in December 2015.
A rapid cut and rate hike in 2022 would be a more aggressive timeline than financial markets now expect.
David Wilcox, senior researcher at the Peterson Institute for International Economics and former director of research at the Fed, said that while higher inflation may persist longer than the Fed initially expected, it could still fade away at as the economy normalizes, without demanding higher interest rates.
Holding back may be the right answer, he said.
John Williams, chairman of the New York Fed, suggested last week that the Fed wouldn’t hike rates until it hit its maximum employment target. While the Fed hasn’t set that target, it’s likely an unemployment rate below 4%. The unemployment rate was 5.2% in August.
There is still a long way to go, Williams said.
– The Associated Press
|
Sources
2/ https://www.oregonlive.com/business/2021/09/fed-expected-to-signal-winding-down-of-ultra-low-interest-rate-policies.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]