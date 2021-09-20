Innovative Industrial Properties acquires Missouri property and enters into long-term lease with CPC of Missouri Smithville

IIP expands portfolio to 75 properties comprising 7.0 million square feet in 19 states

SAN DIEGO, September 20, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP), the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IIPR) focused on the regulated cannabis industry in the United States, announced the closing of the ‘acquired a property in Missouri, and entered into a long-term lease with CPC of Missouri Smithville, LLC (CPC), a subsidiary of Calyx Peak, Inc. (Calyx).

The purchase price for the property was $ 1.53 million (excluding transaction costs). CPC is expected to build approximately 83,000 square feet of industrial space on the property, for which IIP has agreed to repay up to $ 26.72 million. Assuming full construction payback, IIP’s total investment in the property is expected to be $ 28.25 million (excluding transaction costs). CPC intends to operate the property once construction is complete as a licensed cannabis cultivation and processing facility.

As a pioneering real estate investment trust (REIT) for the regulated cannabis industry, IIP partners with regulated and experienced cannabis operators and serves as a source of capital by acquiring and leasing their real estate assets, in addition to ” offer other creative real estate. capital based solutions.

“We are delighted to announce this new long-term real estate partnership with Calyx, expanding our footprint in Missouri as a 19e State, ”said Paul Smithers, President and CEO of IIP. “Calyx has built a solid reputation for quality, award-winning cannabis products in California, and we look forward to working closely with the Calyx team in the coming months on the development of this new facility in California. state-of-the-art in Missouri, as Calyx expands its operational platform to meet tremendous growth in patient demand statewide. “

Calyx currently operates a 235,000 square foot cannabis grow facility in California and plans to begin construction of a dispensary in Southern California in the near future. Calyx also has a Level 3 Culture License and Provisional Adult Dispensary License in Massachusetts, and plans to open a dispensary in the West Plaza neighborhood of Kansas City, Missouri, later this year. Founded in 2016, Calyx is headquartered in Massachusetts and plans to be vertically integrated in three states by the end of 2022.

“We are delighted to enter into this long-term real estate partnership with IIP for the development of this new facility in Missouri,” said Erin Carachilo, CEO of Calyx, and Lee Hoffman of CPC. “Although less than a year has passed since the launch of the Missouris medical cannabis program, we have witnessed a tremendous rate of patient adoption and growth in sales statewide, and We look forward to completing the development of this facility, which will be designed with next-generation systems in a highly controlled environment that will allow us to bring our premium and diverse genetics on a large scale to patients in Missouri. “

Missouri, with more than six million people, first launched sales of medical cannabis in October last year, and regulated sales for medical use have grown rapidly since then, with total sales in August. 2021 only about $ 22 million, according to the Missouri Department of Health. and Services for the Elderly. As of August 31, 2021, there were more than 177,000 patient requests and 5,800 caregiver requests in the state. The Missouris regulations provide for many medical conditions eligible for treatment with cannabis, including, but not limited to, cancer, epilepsy, PTSD, HIV / AIDS, terminal illness, Alzheimer’s disease and any chronic medical condition. normally treated with prescription drugs that can be addictive. In addition, petitions to get Missouri voters to approve an adult cannabis program are targeting the November 2022 ballot.

As of September 20, 2021, IIP owned 75 properties located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington, representing a total of approximately 7.0 million rentable square feet (including approximately 2.6 million rentable square feet in development / redevelopment), which has been 100% leased with a weighted average remaining term of the leases about 16.6 years old. As of September 20, 2021, IIP had committed approximately $ 1.8 billion across its portfolio, including capital invested to date (excluding transaction costs) and additional capital commitments to fund the future construction and leasehold improvements at IIP properties, but excluding an $ 18.5 million loan from IIP. to a developer for the construction of a regulated cannabis cultivation and processing facility in California.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialty industrial properties leased to experienced, state licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, effective for the year ended December 31, 2017. Additional information is available at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com.

