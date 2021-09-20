Altaley Mining announces the launch of the OTCQX Best Market Trading

Vancouver, British Columbia – (Newsfile Corp. – September 20, 2021) – Altaley Mining Company (TSXV: ATLY) (OTCQX: ATLYF) (FSE: TSGA) (“Altaley” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the cheapest OTCQX under the ticker symbol ATLYF. Best Market OTCQX is the highest level of the OTC markets in which 10,000 US and global securities are traded. Trading on OTCQX will improve the visibility and accessibility of the Company to US investors. Altaley’s common stock will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ATLY and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol TSGA.

The cheapest OTCQX offers value and convenience for US investors, brokers and institutions looking to trade ATLYF. The OTCQX Best Market is OTC Markets Group’s premier marketplace for established, investor-focused US and international companies. To be eligible, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best corporate governance practices, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be up-to-date in their disclosures, and have a professional third-party sponsor presentation.

Altaley has also completed the process of obtaining Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) eligibility for its common shares. DTC manages electronic clearing and settlement for publicly traded companies in the United States and 131 other countries. Trading via DTC enables profitable clearing and guaranteed settlement, simplifying and speeding up the process of settling daily transactions. U.S. investors can find current financial information and real-time Level 2 quotes for the company at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ATLYF/quote.

Ralph Shearing, CEO of Altaley, said: “We are excited to reach the OTCQX trading milestone as it will provide our valued US investors with greater liquidity and execution services through OTCQX. It will also help us to strengthen our visibility among US Investors. This is an important step in the evolution of the Company. With greater visibility offered to investors through the mandatory disclosure requirements of the OTCQX market, we anticipate that this upgrade will strengthen retail and institutional investor confidence in Altaley.

About Altaley Mining Corporation

Altaley Mining Corporation is a Canada-based mining company with two 100% owned gold, silver and base metals mining projects in Mexico.

Altaley’s Tahuehueto Gold Mine Project is located in the northwestern state of Durango, Mexico, where construction has advanced to about 70% of completion. With the recently announced funding of US $ 25 million, Altaley has the funding available to complete construction of its 1,000 ton per day processing plant and related mining infrastructure to start production of gold, silver. , lead and zinc in concentrates in Tahuehueto. The Company aims for initial pre-production by the end of 2021 and ramp-up to full production capacity in the first quarter of 2022.

Campo Morado is an operating polymetallic base metal mine with mining and milling equipment currently producing at an average rate of approximately 2,000 tonnes per day. Campo Morado is currently estimated to be Mexico’s 6th largest zinc producer.

CAUTION REGARDING PRODUCTION DECISIONS AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, disclosure regarding the planned resumption of mining operations at Campo Morado; and other possible financial events, conditions or performance which are based on assumptions about future economic conditions and action plans; the timing and costs of future activities on the Company’s properties, such as production rates and increases; the successful exploration, development and processing of bulk samples; and the processing schedule at its own mineral processing facility at the Tahuehueto project site. In some cases, forward-looking information may be identified using words and phrases such as “plans”, “expects”, “expected”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intentions”, ” anticipates ”or variations of these words and phrases. In preparing the forward-looking information in this press release, the Company has applied several important assumptions, including, but not limited to, that the current exploration, development, environmental and other objectives relating to the Campo Morado mine and the Tahuehueto project can be achieved; that the resumption of operations at Campo Morado will proceed as planned; the continuity of the price of gold and other metals, economic and political conditions and operations. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the companies. forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly publish any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events. . Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

