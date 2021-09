S&P 500, Bitcoin, Li Auto: what to watch for when the stock market opens today

U.S. equity futures fell as nervousness from China’s indebted real estate sector spilled over into global markets. Here’s what we were watching ahead of Monday’s trading session. The Cboe volatility index, known as the Wall Streets fear indicator, also known as the VIX, hit 25.92, its highest level since mid-May.

Shares of banks and financial services companies, which tend to be among the most economically sensitive stocks, fell before commercialization. Shares of Bank of America and Goldman Sachs Group each fell 3%.

Energy stocks fell pre-market as futures on Brent crude, the benchmark in international energy markets, fell 1.6% to $ 74.13 a barrel. Shares of Occidental Petroleum fell 5%, Devon Energy by 4.3% and Marathon Oil by 4.4%.

Shares of bitcoin mining stocks have fallen alongside the price of the world’s largest cryptocurrency in terms of market value. Hut 8 Mining shares contracted nearly 10% and Marathon Digital Holdings lost 9.4% pre-market. Bitcoin’s dollar value fell 8.7% to $ 43,462.74 from its 5 p.m. ET level on Sunday. Other cryptocurrencies also fell, with the dogecoin crypto joke dropping 12% in the same time frame.

Li Auto’s U.S.-listed shares fell 5.5% pre-market after the company downgraded its outlook for third-quarter vehicle deliveries due to Covid-19 hampering chip production in Malaysia.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said their Covid-19 vaccine was found to be safe and generated a strong immune response in children aged 5 to 11 in an advanced study, but the positive news has not enough to shake off the rout of the market at large. Pfizer shares edged down 1.5% pre-market and US-listed shares of BioNTech fell 4.8%.

AstraZeneca shares held off the sell-off, with US-listed stocks rising 1.3% pre-market. The company shared solid data on its new breast cancer drug Enhertu at a major medical conference this weekend.

AMC Entertainment, the favorite of individual investors, fell 5.9% before market. GameStop fell 4.2%

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies fell, with Alibaba Group Holding down 3.7%, JD.com down 3.9% and Baidu down 2.7%. Card of the day Natural gas prices have risen, raising concerns over winter shortages and forecasts for the most expensive fuel since frackers flooded the market more than a decade ago. Write to Caitlin Ostroff at [email protected]

