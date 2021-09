SSE says there is no break-up decision after Elliott pressure report

An SSE company logo is seen on signage outside the Pitlochry Dam hydroelectric power station in Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain November 8, 2017. REUTERS / Russell Cheyne / File Photo

SSE supports the current strategy

Shares closed higher on Monday

The Telegraph reported that the company was on the verge of going their separate ways

Source says Elliott is among SSE’s Top 5 Shareholders September 20 (Reuters) – Britain’s SSE group (SSE.L) has not made the decision to separate, the renewables and grids group said on Monday in response to a press report indicating it was on the point of doing so after months of pressure from American investor activist Elliott. A source familiar with the situation confirmed that Elliott was one of the top five investors in the blue-chip company, holding a stake just below the 5% threshold that would require formal disclosure. SSE, which declined to comment on Elliott’s involvement or reported participation, said it will notify investors of the growth plans in due course. It is expected to publish interim results in mid-November. SSE shares have gained nearly 9% this year, with more than 6% of the rise after a media report in early August on Elliott’s purchase of a stake. The company has a market valuation of over 17 billion pounds ($ 23.2 billion). SSE focused more on renewable energy production and power grids after the sale of its retail division to OVO Energy. It plans to invest 7.5 billion pounds ($ 10.3 billion) in low carbon projects until 2025. read more By separating SSE’s renewable business from the grids, the company could attract a few billion pounds from ESG-focused investors, the source said. The source added that conversations between Elliott and SSE would have been constructive. On Monday, the stock closed up 0.4%, topping the main exchange (.FTSE) which ended down 0.8%. The SSE statement followed a Telegraph report friday that the company was on the verge of splitting into two separate blue chip companies. “The board of directors remains fully focused on the strategic choices that will generate shareholder value from the wealth of net zero opportunities that the company creates,” said SSE. “SSE is currently building more offshore wind power than any company in the world, expanding internationally and investing in low carbon power infrastructure. “ New York-based Elliott, who had in the past pushed for changes to Premier-Inn owner Whitbread (WTB.L), most recently targeted London-listed pharmaceutical giant GSK (GSK.L). Read more The hedge fund has been in talks with SSE’s board of directors to separate the company’s wholesale grids business from its renewable energy operations for more than a year, the Telegraph report added, citing unidentified sources. . Elliott declined a request for Reuters comment on the report. Energy companies in Britain and around the world are in the spotlight amid soaring gas prices. Read more ($ 1 = 0.7313 pounds) ESS / Elliott Reporting by Chris Peters and Muvija M in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Mark Potter and Keith Weir Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

