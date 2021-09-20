Nubian provides update on the divestment of the Excelsior Springs exploration project, Nevada, United States

TORONTO, September 20, 2021 / CNW / – Nubian Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NBR) (OTCQB: NBRFF) (“Nubian” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its Ownership Option Agreement (the “Ownership Option Agreement”) with Athena Gold Corporation (“Athena”) for the divestiture of the Company’s Excelsior Springs exploration project (the “Property”) located at Esmeralda County, Nevada, United States (see Nubian press releases dated Aug 13, 2020 and December 13, 2020). Nubian is pleased to announce that the September 1, 2021, Athena received the receipt from the British Columbia Securities Commission for its long form prospectus dated August 31, 2021. This is an important step towards completion by Athena of the proposed initial listing (the “Public Listing”) of its common shares (the (“Athena Shares”) on the Canadian Securities Exchange. or to another Canadian stock exchange, which is a condition precedent to exercising its right to acquire the remaining 90% interest in the Property which it does not already beneficially own.

Logo of Nubian Resources LTD (CNW Group / Nubian Resources Ltd.)

Martin walter, President and CEO of Nubian said: “Now that Athena is about to complete the listing of its shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange, we are very pleased with the near term prospects for advancing the divestment of Excelsior Springs project, thereby creating value for Nubian shareholders. “

The ownership option contract

At December 11, 2020, Nubian, Nubian Resources (United States) Ltd. and Athena entered into the Property Option Agreement, under which Athena was granted the exclusive option to acquire up to 100% of the interest in the property (the “Option”), consisting of 140 unpaid mineral claims. patented and two patented mining claims, 45 miles southwest of Goldfield, Nevada. As part of the ownership option agreement, Athena also obtained an irrevocable and exclusive option to acquire up to 100% interest in the Palmetto prospect by Nubian, consisting of nine unpatented mining claims in Esmeralda County on the northern flank of the Palmetto Mountains, about 20 miles southwest of Goldfield, Nevada and 17-18 miles southeast of Silver Peak, Nevada. References to the property herein include the Palmetto Prospect.

The story continues

Athena currently beneficially owns 10% of the property (the “First Option Interest”) through her payment of $ 10,000 cash and the issuance of 5,000,000 shares of Athena (at a deemed issue price of $ 0.05 through Athena Share) in Nubian. To acquire an additional 90% interest in the Property (the “Second Option”), Athena is required to: (i) issue an additional 45,000,000 Athena Shares (at a deemed issue price of CAD $ 0.05 through Athena Share) to Nubian or its agents; (ii) obtain an initial listing of its Athena shares on a recognized Canadian stock exchange; and (iii) settle all unpaid debts before obtaining the stock exchange listing, with the exception of debts incurred in connection with the listing. If Athena does not exercise the second option before December 31, 2021, the first option interest will accrue to Nubian and Athena will not hold any interest in the property.

In accordance with the Ownership Option Agreement, immediately after giving effect to the Athena Agreement May 2021 private placement of securities and the issue of Athena shares to Nubian or its agents upon exercise of the second option, Nubian and its agents will not hold less than 40% (in total) of the Athena shares issued and outstanding of Athena, on an undiluted basis, with the effect that Athena will issue to Nubian or its nominees in conjunction with the closing of the May 2021 private placement, without additional consideration, of the number of shares of Athena (the “Anti-Dilution Shares”) necessary for Nubian and its nominees to maintain the aforementioned percentage. Nubian is currently examining the possibility and timing of a potential distribution by itself to its shareholders of all or part of the Athena shares it holds following any exercise by Athena of the second option, by means of a return of capital or other form of transaction. Any such demerger of Athena shares would be subject, among other things, to receipt of all necessary consents, authorizations and approvals, including from the TSX Venture Exchange and the shareholders of Nubian, and tax considerations and corporate laws. securities, if applicable.

In addition to the resale restrictions and escrow and holding periods imposed by applicable securities laws, the resale of all Athena shares issued to Nubian or its nominees in connection with the exercise option, as well as anti-dilution actions, will be restricted for a period beginning on the date of registration and ending on the earliest of the following dates: (i) six (6) months from the date of registration registration; and (ii) December 31, 2021 (the “Contractual Hold Period”). During the contractual holding period and without Athena’s prior consent, no holder of option shares and anti-dilution shares may sell, trade, assign, transfer, dispose of or encumber the option shares or anti-dilution actions. , in any way, or agree to do any of the foregoing, or enter into a transaction which would have the effect of assigning beneficial ownership of the applicable shares to another party.

If Athena fully exercises the Second Option, then in such exercise Athena will be deemed to have earned a 100% undivided interest in the Property, subject to a 1% Net Smelter Income Royalty (the “Royalty”). on the property retained by Nubian through its 100% US subsidiary, Nubian Resources (United States) Inc. Half (0.5%) of the royalty may be purchased by Athena for CAD $ 500,000 payable to Nubian. An additional half (0.5%) of the royalty may be purchased by Athena at its fair market value.

At the time of entering into the Ownership Option Agreement, it was not a related party transaction, and the terms of the Ownership Option Agreement were negotiated at arm’s length.

ABOUT LA NUBIENNE

Nubian Resources Ltd. is a base and precious metals exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is managed by a team of experienced mining and geological professionals. Nubian’s projects are concentrated in the main mining jurisdictions of the center Victoria and Tasmania, Australia and Peru.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance, including the exercise, if any, by Athena of the second option, and the potential distribution of Athena shares and any listing of Athena shares on any stock exchange. The use of any of the words “may”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “planned”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to Matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Nubian’s current belief or assumptions about the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Although these statements are based on reasonable assumptions by Nubian’s management, there can be no assurance that the conclusions or forecasts will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information. These factors include the risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including the risks associated with changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks associated with variations. grade or recovery rates, risks associated with changes in mineral prices and global mineral demand and supply, risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and current global financial conditions, increased competition, access risks and procurement, dependence on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, including risks related to licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, and title and environmental risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and Nubian is not obligated to update or revise the forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by securities laws.

Due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained in this document, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

SOURCE Nubian Resources Ltd.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/20/c1978.html