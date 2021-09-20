US homebuilder confidence edged up in September, survey finds





Newly built single family homes are shown for sale in Encinitas, California, United States, July 31, 2019. REUTERS / Mike Blake / File Photo

September 20 (Reuters) – Confidence among U.S. single-family home builders edged up in September, reversing a three-month drop as high costs of some building materials, including softwood lumber, eased, an investigation revealed Monday. The National Association of Home Builders / Wells Fargo housing market index rose one point to 76 last month. A reading above 50 indicates that more builders are viewing conditions as good than bad. Builder sentiment hit an all-time high of 90 last November, as the COVID-19 pandemic fueled a housing market boom, with more people being forced to work from home. The outlook for builders has since cooled, with many citing chronic labor shortages and rising construction costs as supply chain disruptions at sawmills and ports have spiked prices. lumber and certain other raw materials. Tariffs on steel imports also increased construction costs. “Data for September shows stability as some challenges related to the cost of building materials ease, particularly for softwood lumber,” NAHB Chairman Chuck Fowke said in a statement. “However, delivery times remain elongated and the chronic labor shortage in construction is expected to persist as the overall labor market recovers.” Lumber is down more than 60% from its May peak, but overall residential building material costs rose 13% on an annual basis in the first eight months of this year, according to the NAHB. Combined with the recent surge in home price growth, builders are seeing housing affordability as an issue in the coming months. The survey’s current selling conditions measure also rose by one point to 82 and its gauge of selling expectations over the next six months remained unchanged at 81. The component measuring traffic from potential buyers increased by 2 points to 61. “The single-family construction market has abandoned the unsustainable pace of construction last fall and has reached a still high but more stable level of activity,” said Robert Dietz, chief economist of the NAHB. Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Andrea Ricci Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-homebuilder-confidence-edges-up-september-survey-shows-2021-09-20/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos