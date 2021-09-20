PyroGenesis joins two FTSE Russell indices

MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http: //pyrogenèse.com) (NASDAQ: PYR) (TSX: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high technology company (hereafter referred to as the Company or PyroGenesis), which designs, develops, manufactures and markets advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions to reduce greenhouse gases (GHGs), is pleased to announce today that it was added to the FTSE Global Total Cap and FTSE Global Micro Cap Index, following the semi-annual reconstitution, which takes effect at the opening of the stock exchange on September 20, 2021.

The FTSE Global Total Cap Index is a market capitalization weighted index representing the performance of large, mid and small capitalization stocks, among emerging and developed companies. The FTSE Global Micro Cap Index provides a detailed representation of micro cap stocks. Both indices are used as the basis for performance indices and investment products, such as funds, derivatives and exchange traded funds by investment professionals around the world.

We are extremely pleased to join both the FTSE Global Total Cap Index and the FTSE Global Micro Cap Index, said MP Peter Pascali, President and Chairman of PyroGenesis. These additions reflect our continued commitment to execute our business strategy and generate value for our shareholders. We believe that inclusion in these indices will help improve awareness, liquidity and exposure of our securities within the global community of institutional and retail investors.

About FTSE Russell:

FTSE Russell is a global index leader providing innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions to investors around the world. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indices that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the global investment market. The expertise and products of the FTSE Russell Index are widely used by institutional and retail investors around the world. About $ 17.9 trillion is currently compared to the FTSE Russell indices. For more than 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen the FTSE Russell Indices to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index derivatives. A set of basic universal principles guide the design and management of the FTSE Russell Index: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by committees independent of major market players. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and adheres to IOSCO principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and client partnerships with the aim of improving the breadth, depth and reach of its offering. FTSE Russell is 100% owned by the London Stock Exchange Group. For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high-tech company, is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions that reduce greenhouse gases (GHGs) and constitute economically interesting alternatives to conventional polluting processes. PyroGenesis has created proprietary, patented and advanced plasma technologies that are reviewed and adopted by several multi-billion dollar industry leaders in four massive markets: iron ore pelletizing, aluminum, waste management and additive manufacturing. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working from its Montreal office and its 3,800 m2 and 2,940 m2 manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive edge by staying at the forefront of the technology development and commercialization. Operations are ISO 9001: 2015 and AS9100D certified, having been ISO certified since 1997. For more information, please visit: www.pyrogenese.com.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words “may”, “plan”, “will”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “have l ‘intention to’, ‘expect’, ‘pending’ and other similar expressions that constitute ‘forward-looking information’ within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to our expectations regarding market acceptance of our products, our strategy for developing new products and improving the capabilities of existing products, our strategy in research and development, the impact of competitive products and prices, the development of new products and the uncertainties associated with the regulatory approval process. These statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties as well as other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s pending files with the relevant authorities. securities, which documents can be viewed at www.sedar.com, or to www.sec.gov. Actual results, events and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its regulatory services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) nor the NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

