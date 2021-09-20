Buy the dip purchases? Four growth stocks that are resisting a declining market





Investors are having a tough start to the week as Wall Street and global equities spew red ink. It was then that real estate concerns in China may have finally scared the markets, with giant Evergrande suffering a major spill.

Concerns about the Chinese contagion mount on a long list of reasons to worry this market: The persistence of the Delta variant, high inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and increases in commodity prices combine to form a toxic cocktail that sees optimism evaporate, summarizes Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

Investors were promised everything but roses for September, so they should be well prepared for the 5-10% drop in the coming months, which Wall Street analysts keep warning about. Does that mean you have to have a shopping list handy? Check out these growth name ideas from our call of the day, by Larry Tentarelli, editor and publisher of TheBlue Chip Daily Trend Report. Each of these stocks is in an uptrend of higher highs and higher lows, across all key moving averages. While the overall direction of the market can impact any stock, these 4 high-growth leaders are showing signs of outperforming, writes Tentarelli. Tech-related companies are all 20% or more below historic highs, but managed to manage weekly gains last week, offsetting losses from two main exchange-traded funds that track the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq-100 index writes Tentarelli.

-1.67%

and QQQ QQQ,

-2.07%

two main exchange-traded funds that track the S&P 500 SPX,

-1.70%

and the Nasdaq-100 NDX,

-2.10%

index writes Tentarelli. The first is the Airbnb ABNB vacation rental group,

-2.97% ,

which is down 24.7% from its all-time highs reached in February, but still ended Friday at a four-month weekly closing high. He notes improving price dynamics for AirBNB, which traded above the 20, 50, and 100-day moving averages. Airbnb shares are up 15% from their public debut in early December 2020. Blue Chip Daily / Stockcharts.com



The next three choices are in the cloud software space, starting with Palantir PLTR,

-7.52% ,

which closed at a 7-month weekly closing high on Friday, but remains at 36.2% of its historic January highs. Palantir is trading above the four major daily moving averages, Tentarelli said, adding that the 20 MA recently broke above the 50, 100 and 200 MAs, indicating very strong price momentum in the near term. Blue Chip Daily / Stockcharts.com



Unity U software,

-6.68%

also finished at a 7-month weekly closing high on Friday, but remains at 21.8% from its all-time highs in December 2020. It is trading above the four key moving averages and recently recorded two bullish crosses. The last one is Snowflake SNOW,

-3.94% ,

which hit a 10-month weekly close on Friday, its highest for the year so far, but remains 24.7% from December 2020 highs. Snow is trading above 20 , 50,100 and 200 DMA and has made 20-day / 200-day and 50-day / 200-day bullish crosses over the past 5 weeks, he said. Evergrande deteriorates the mood and Yellen warns Real estate stocks tumbled in China, with Evergrande 3333,

-10.24%

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged Congress to raise or suspend nations' debt ceiling or risk widespread economic catastrophe, in a Editorial column for the Wall Street Journal. The Treasury could default on its bills by October if a divided Senate fails to reach a deal to raise the debt limit. Pfizer and German partner BioNTech said a phase 2/3 trial of their COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 has shown it to be safe and effective and produces a strong antibody response neutralizers. Investors will be on the lookout for any discussions on reducing the duration of a two-day federal open market committee that begins on Tuesday. A bunch of other global central banks will also be meeting.

+ 0.71%

and German partner BioNTech said a phase 2/3 trial of their COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 has shown it to be safe and effective and produces a strong antibody response neutralizers. Investors will be on the lookout for any discussions on reducing the duration of a two-day federal open market committee that begins on Tuesday. A bunch of other global central banks will also be meeting. Netflix NFLX,

-2.36%

and Apple AAPL,

-2.14%

were the big winners of the Sundays Emmy Awards with Ted Lasso and The Crown. No big winners? Actors of color when it came to performance rewards. The steps DJIA actions,

-1.78% SPX,

-1.70% COMP,

-2.19%

are in the red, with European values ​​SXXP,

-1.67%

also struggling as Hong Kong Hang Seng HSI,

-3.30%

Other raw materials such as petroleum, copper, and palladium also fell. Cryptocurrencies are also going through a tough time, due to losses for the ether.

-2.14% ,

copper HGU21,

-2.64% ,

and palladium PLV21,

-3.06%

also fell. Cryptocurrencies are also going through a tough time, due to losses for the ether ETHUSD,

-0.28% . Random readings A volcano on one of Spain’s Canary Islands erupted on Sunday, spitting lava. Properties were destroyed and thousands of people had to flee. Also in Spain, more than 25,000 students and other revelers organized a mega-party Friday in a Madrid university, the last revelers leaving on Saturday around 7 am. Need to Know starts early and is updated until the opening bell, but sign up here to receive it once in your inbox. The emailed version will be sent at approximately 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Want more for the day ahead? Sign up forThe Daily of the Barrons, a morning investor briefing, featuring exclusive commentary from the editors of Barrons and MarketWatch.

