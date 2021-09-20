Why is Citation Important in Academic Writing? 

When you are writing academic papers from scratch for the first time, citation can seem to be a difficult task. There is a long list of requirements that touch the length of citations and their format. Sometimes you can think that it is much easier to write an essay without any quotations and references at all. It can be so, but citation is very important because it is useful for the quality of your paper, your academic writing skills, and your grade. Let’s look at the reasons why citation is important in academic writing in more detail.

You Need It to Meet the Requirements

You might think that you already know all that is necessary to write a paper well. It seems that there is no need to use any additional sources, you can just write your essay or review and be free. And you can even be partly right. But most often, the requirements for essays include the number of items in the references list and the citation style you have to use. You definitely have the right to your opinion, and you evidently know all you need to write the assignment, but completing an essay without a few required sources can make the grade tangibly lower. And agree, it is sad to get a lower grade than your perfect paper deserves just because of the absence of a few items in the references list and citations or paraphrases in the text.

Improves Your Skills of Academic Writing

You can like to make your paper longer with citations or don’t like to search for the sources and then cite them, but the citation is an integral part of academic writing. Whether you like it or not, you will face citation requirements many times during your study in college or university. Hence, it is better not to try to avoid it but to learn the details of the required citation style and use it properly. Anything is difficult for the first time. However, you do it once, twice, and then you get it into the custom and see nothing difficult in making your essay stronger with the support of quotations and paraphrases from credible sources. It can be hard at the beginning, and you might need some assistance. You can use a professional academic writing service, like essay services CustomWritings offers online, that provide you with an original custom-written paper that helps to understand how the required citation style is used in practice. A company of professional academic writers with a high-quality service can take your order and provide online the best expert-level essays. It can be convenient to become a customer of such companies and get a paper you can further use to understand all the details of a particular citation style.

Supports Your Ideas

The main reason an academic writer needs citation according to the official requirements is to support the ideas you manifest in your paper. Even though you write a paper about a topic that is obviously important, citations can help you to emphasize its importance and make your information more precise. For example, it is clear that the theme of childhood cancer is significant and deserves attention. But if you write something similar in your essay, such a statement will be too general. However, if you provide even one citation from the official website of the National Cancer Institute and note that in the USA in 2021, an estimated 10,500 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed among children from birth to 14 years, it will make a very different impression. It represents clear statistics, supports your idea, and shows that you have spent your time to find and provide this information.

Helps You to Avoid Plagiarism

As we already defined, students cannot avoid using additional sources for their assignments. Hence, you need to choose the proper sources and take information from them to include it in your paper. It is significant to integrate data into your essay correctly. Citation is the main tool that helps you to do it and avoid plagiarism in your assignment. Plagiarism is the worst thing you can face during your study — even one sentence with plagiarism can make paper cheap and decrease the grade of the whole of your work to zero. One who is caught on plagiarism cannot buy a new reputation and new grades. Thus, it is extremely important to avoid plagiarism in your papers, and proper citation is very helpful for that. Remember that there is a limitation of direct quotes in academic writing (there shouldn’t be more quotes than 10% of the text). However, you can paraphrase, and the short mention of the authors of the source can help to avoid plagiarism in reviews, researches, and any other types of papers.

Shows How Much Work Was Done

When you write an assignment without using additional sources, it will rather be your opinion than academic work. You can object and say that to write some paper, you need at first read some chapters or articles to form this opinion. This work of reading and searching for needed sources becomes invisible if you don’t cite the works you read for your research. Even a short mention of the authors in the text allows you to add the source to your references list. Here we turn back to the instructions — one mention of the authors in the text allows you to put one more item in the references list and meet the requirements about the number of the sources. The references list makes the work on the paper more clear and shows how much effort you had made and how many sources you worked on before the paper was written.

Now you know why citation is important in academic English writing in the UK, the USA, and generally around the globe. You might not like it, but you need to learn how to use citation styles properly if you want to have top grades for your work. The instructions for essays very often contain at least a few sources that you need to include in your references list to meet the requirements. Proper citation is very helpful to avoid plagiarism, which is a dangerous and unpleasant thing that you wouldn’t like to face. You represent the amount of the work done to finish the paper through your references list and support the ideas in your paper by citing credible sources.