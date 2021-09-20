Business
Shipt, Skillshare and Sofar sounds
The Selects editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles that we believe our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on product links from our affiliate partners.
Visa announces three new benefits
Visa Signature and Visa Infinite already offered many advantages. They vary slightly, but each of them covers things like: travel insurance, concierge services, TSA PreCheck / Global Entry credit, cell phone insurance and rental car insurance.
Now these cards include new perks with three different brands.
Shipping
The use of delivery services has increased dramatically in recent years, and accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic. Visa is now capitalizing on this trend by partnering with Shipping to offer reduced shipping costs to card members.
Shipt is available in over 5,000 US cities, giving you the ability to order items from over 100 different retailers, delivered right to your door, often the same day. It’s mostly used for grocery stores, but you can also order from pet stores, drugstores, liquor stores, and other big box retailers like Target and Costco.
The Shipt benefits for Visa cardholders are:
- Infinite Visa: Up to three years of free Shipt membership (normally $ 99 per year), with free shipping on orders over $ 35.
- Visa signature: Three months of free Shipt membership, then nine months of 50% off membership, with free shipping on orders over $ 35.
- All other US Visa credit cards: One month free Shipt subscription, then three months 50% off subscription, with free shipping on orders over $ 35.
To sign up for these benefits, visit shipt.com/visa.
Sharing skills
Sharing skills is an online learning platform with thousands of courses on a long list of topics including: website design, video editing, creative writing, investing, music, and more.
With an eligible Visa credit card, you’ll earn:
- Infinite Visa: Free subscription for three months plus 30% discount on annual renewals. Learn more about the terms here.
- Visa signature: Free subscription for three months plus 20% discount on annual renewals. Learn more about the terms here.
A Skillshare subscription normally costs $ 32 per month or $ 180 per year. With a subscription, you will have unlimited access to all the courses offered on the platform.
Sofa sounds
Sofa sounds is a tight-knit community of thousands of artists, hosts, fans, travelers and more who host hundreds of small concerts around the world.
This is very different from a large ticket platform, as venue details will be emailed to you a day before the show. And instead of a concert with thousands of people, the venues are much more intimate, often with crowds of a few dozen people.
With an eligible Visa credit card, you’ll earn:
- Visa Infinite and Visa Signature: Exclusive presale seven days in advance, plus one free ticket with each purchase of one or more tickets to a show during the presale window.
- All other Visa US consumer credit cards: Exclusive presale seven days in advance, plus one free ticket with the purchase of one or more tickets to a show during the presale window (limited to two free tickets per year).
Visa cards eligible for these benefits
Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
-
Awards
$ 50 annual Ultimate Rewards Resort Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards, 3X points on meals, 2X points on all other travel purchases, 5X points on Lyft journeys through March 2022 and 1X points on all other purchases
-
Welcome bonus
Earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $ 4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after opening the account
-
Annual subscription
-
Intro APR
-
Regular APR
15.99% to 22.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers
-
Balance transfer fees
Either $ 5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
-
Foreign transaction fees
-
Credit needed
At the end of the line
Visa continues to be a dominant brand in the field of credit cards adding more benefits for cardholders. However, feel free to use other credit card networks, such as Mastercard and American Express, as each offers unique benefits to enhance the cardholder’s experience.
Information on the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card, US Bank Altitude Reserve Visa Infinite Card, Bank of America Premium Rewards Credit Card was independently collected by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the map before publication.
Editorial note: The opinions, analyzes, criticisms or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the editorial teams of Select only and have not been reviewed, endorsed or otherwise approved by any third party.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/select/visa-shipt-skillshare-sofar-benefits/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]