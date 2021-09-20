Shipt, Skillshare and Sofar sounds

The Selects editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles that we believe our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on product links from our affiliate partners.

Visa Signature and Visa Infinite already offered many advantages. They vary slightly, but each of them covers things like: travel insurance, concierge services, TSA PreCheck / Global Entry credit, cell phone insurance and rental car insurance.

Now these cards include new perks with three different brands.

Shipping

The use of delivery services has increased dramatically in recent years, and accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic. Visa is now capitalizing on this trend by partnering with Shipping to offer reduced shipping costs to card members.

Shipt is available in over 5,000 US cities, giving you the ability to order items from over 100 different retailers, delivered right to your door, often the same day. It’s mostly used for grocery stores, but you can also order from pet stores, drugstores, liquor stores, and other big box retailers like Target and Costco.

The Shipt benefits for Visa cardholders are:

Infinite Visa: Up to three years of free Shipt membership (normally $ 99 per year), with free shipping on orders over $ 35.

Visa signature: Three months of free Shipt membership, then nine months of 50% off membership, with free shipping on orders over $ 35.

All other US Visa credit cards: One month free Shipt subscription, then three months 50% off subscription, with free shipping on orders over $ 35.

To sign up for these benefits, visit shipt.com/visa.

Sharing skills

Sharing skills is an online learning platform with thousands of courses on a long list of topics including: website design, video editing, creative writing, investing, music, and more.

With an eligible Visa credit card, you’ll earn:

Infinite Visa: Free subscription for three months plus 30% discount on annual renewals. Learn more about the terms here.

Visa signature: Free subscription for three months plus 20% discount on annual renewals. Learn more about the terms here.

A Skillshare subscription normally costs $ 32 per month or $ 180 per year. With a subscription, you will have unlimited access to all the courses offered on the platform.

Sofa sounds

Sofa sounds is a tight-knit community of thousands of artists, hosts, fans, travelers and more who host hundreds of small concerts around the world.

This is very different from a large ticket platform, as venue details will be emailed to you a day before the show. And instead of a concert with thousands of people, the venues are much more intimate, often with crowds of a few dozen people.

With an eligible Visa credit card, you’ll earn:

Visa Infinite and Visa Signature: Exclusive presale seven days in advance, plus one free ticket with each purchase of one or more tickets to a show during the presale window.