West Palm Beach GreenMarket, the Farmer’s Market returns to downtown





Note: We’re all ready to cover Palm Beach County food and dining news. Journalism like ours takes time and resources.Please consider a subscription to the Palm Beach Post. * * * Officially recognized as America’s Best Farmers Market, the West Palm Beach Greenmarket returns for its 27th season on October 2. The price, via a USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Poll, is even nicer in that the city did not seek recognition, but was independently nominated and was the only farmers’ market in the entire state to make the top 20. “We are delighted to return this year as the No. 1 Official Market in the nation,” said West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James. “We could not have achieved this recognition without the votes of our GreenMarket supporters, and I express, once again, my sincere gratitude to each of them. Congratulations to our Community Events division for this distinction. deserved and for their dedication to providing our residents, visitors and merchants with a world-class market. We hope to see you all there! “ New at West Palm Beach GreenMarket Event organizers added 30 new vendors this season, bringing the total to 100. New vendors include: Baguette Plus Baking Co., Bartnick’s Bagels, Brown Family Farm and Crab Island Seafood Company. The full list of suppliers is available atwww.wpb.org/events. The mission of the market is to provide the community with seasonal access to fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, plants and locally grown agricultural products. The market supports the farming community in Southeast Florida and stimulates agricultural development, particularly in Palm Beach County, by providing an outlet for local crops and specialty products. The event will once again be held on the Great Lawn along the city’s waterfront and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from October 2 to April 16, 2022. Free parking is available in the garages managed by the city of Evernia and the city center until 12:00, then the current parking rates apply. Those wishing to arrive by boat can also take advantage of the city’s free public docks. Participants who wish to use the tram can take either the Green Line or the Yellow Line routes. A tram map is available from the city center development authorities website. COVID-19 precautions will remain in place with additional space between vendor booths, hand sanitizer stations, and free masks on request. All sellers and visitors are required to follow current CDC guidelines while at GreenMarket. West Palm Beach Green Market Or: Large Lawn, 100 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays from October 2 to April 16, 2022 Cost: To free Information: www.wpb.org/events; @CityofWPB; @westpalmbch; 561-822-1515

