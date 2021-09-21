Disney, Netflix, US media stocks pile up amid market meltdown – The Hollywood Reporter





U.S. media stocks fell sharply as global markets collapsed on Monday. The NASDAQ stock market fell 2.2% to 14,713.90, and the Dow Jones lost 614 points in the market rout to close at 33,970.47, after falling more than 900 points earlier in the day. . Mainstream media stocks that focused more on the streaming space were taken in the downdraft, but ended the day on their trading day lows. This included Walt Disney closing the day at $ 178.61, down $ 4.86 or 2.7%, while Fox Corp. ended at $ 34.53, down 57 cents or 1.6%, and Discovery A shares closed at $ 26.01, down 87 cents or 3.2%. Elsewhere among blue-chip media stocks, ViacomCBS closed at $ 38.86, down $ 1.13 or 2.8%, despite higher ratings for the 73rd Emmy Awards on CBS on Sunday night, and NBCUniversal owner Comcast Corp. ended the day at $ 56.49, down 62 cents or 1.1 percent, while AMC Networks was down $ 1.30, or 2.7 percent, to $ 46.38. Also on the big studio front, where media players are rolling out direct-to-consumer offerings, Lionsgate fell 10 cents, or just under 1%, to close at $ 13.05 on Monday, and WarnerMedia parent AT&T, was down 36 cents, or 1.3%. , to end the day at $ 27.17. Pure streaming stocks also fell amid the global market rout, with Netflix closing on Monday at $ 575.43, down $ 13.92 or 2.3%, even after The crown won Best Drama Series at the Emmys, and Amazon Prime-parent Amazon closed at $ 3,355.75, down $ 106.79 or just over 3%. The Roku TV streaming platform was not immune to the market downturn as it closed at $ 316.01, down $ 8.09 or 2.5%, and Apple closed at $ 142.94 on Monday, down $ 3.12 or 2.1%, while Spotify closed $ 10.30 at $ 237.80, or 4.1% on the day. Movie stocks have also fallen sharply as investors continue to worry about the impact of the COVID-19 delta variant on the summer’s box office resumption. AMC Entertainment Holdings fell $ 4.10, or 10.6%, to close at $ 34.47, while Cinemark fell 42 cents, or 2.34%, to $ 17.53. Elsewhere, giant screen operator Imax Corp. lost 30 cents, or 1.78%, to close at $ 16.51, and the owner of Regal Cineworld Group, another re-opening coin, rose 38 pence, or 0.6%, to end the day’s stock exchange on the London Stock Exchange. at 63.92 pounds sterling.

