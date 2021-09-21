MIT study finds Tesla drivers become inattentive when autopilot is engaged – TechCrunch





By the end of this week, thousands of Tesla owners will potentially test the automaker’s latest version of its “Full Self-Driving” beta software, version 10.0.1, on public roads, even as regulators and federal officials are investigating the security of the system after a few high-profile crashes. A new Massachusetts Institute of Technology study gives credence to the idea that the FSD system, which despite its name is not actually a stand-alone system but rather an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), may not be so safe. Researchers studying at-glance data from 290 human-initiated autopilot disengagement periods have found that drivers can become inattentive when using partially automated driving systems. “Visual behavior patterns change before and after [Autopilot] disengagement ”, we read in the study. “Before disengagement, drivers looked less at the road and focused more on areas unrelated to driving than after the transition to manual driving. The higher proportion of off-road looks before disengaging manual driving was not offset by longer looks ahead. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that not everyone who has paid for FSD software will be able to access the beta, which promises more automated driving features. First, Tesla will use the telemetry data to capture personal driving metrics over a seven-day period to ensure that drivers remain attentive enough. The data can also be used to implement a new safety rating page that tracks the owner’s vehicle, which is linked to their insurance. The MIT study provides evidence that drivers may not use Tesla’s autopilot (AP) as recommended. Since the AP includes safety features like cruise control and traffic-sensitive autoguiding, drivers become less attentive and let go of the wheel more. Researchers have found that this type of behavior can be the result of a misunderstanding of what AP features can do and their limitations, which is reinforced when it works well. Drivers whose tasks are automated for them may naturally become bored after trying to maintain visual and physical alertness, which the researchers say only creates more inattention. The report, titled “A Pattern of Naturalistic Looking Behavior Around Tesla Autopilot Disengages,” followed Tesla Model S and X owners through their daily routines for periods of a year or more across the region. from Boston. The vehicles were equipped with the Intelligent Real-Time Driving Environment Record Data Acquisition System1, which continuously collects data from the CAN bus, GPS, and three 720p video cameras. These sensors provide information such as vehicle kinematics, driver interaction with vehicle controllers, mileage, driver location and posture, face and view in front of the vehicle. MIT has collected nearly 500,000 miles of data. The purpose of this study is not to shame Tesla, but rather to advocate driver attention management systems that can give drivers real-time feedback or tailor automation functionality to it. depending on the level of attention of a driver. Currently, Autopilot uses a manual sensing system to monitor driver engagement, but it does not monitor driver attention through eye or head tracking. The researchers behind the study developed a gazing behavior model, “based on naturalistic data, that can help understand the characteristics of driver attention changes in the context of automation and support the developing solutions to ensure that drivers remain sufficiently engaged in driving tasks. “This would not only help driver monitoring systems deal with ‘atypical’ stares, but it could also be used as a benchmark to study the effects of automation on the safety of a driver’s behavior. Companies like Seeing Machines and Smart Eye are already working with automakers like General Motors, Mercedes-Benz and apparently Ford to bring camera-based driver surveillance systems to cars with ADAS, but also to address issues caused by driving in intoxicated or impaired. The technology is there. The question is, will Tesla use it?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/09/20/mit-study-finds-tesla-drivers-become-inattentive-when-autopilot-is-activated/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos