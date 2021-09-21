SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $ 230 Million Initial Public Offering





NEW YORK, September 20, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 23,000,000 units at a price of $ 10.00 per unit, which comprised 3,000,000 units issued pursuant to the exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option. The units are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and began trading under the symbol “FLYA.U” on September 16, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A common share of the Company and one-third of the units. ” a redeemable subscription warrant. Each whole warrant entitles its holder to purchase one Class A common share of the Company at a price of $ 11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the Units begin to trade separately, the Class A Common Shares and Warrants are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “FLYA” and “FLYA.WT”, respectively. SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp., led by Joe Poulin through his family office, JPK Capital, Peter Kern and Inovia Growth Fund II, represented by Chris Arsenault and Patrick Pichette, is a new blank check company created for the purpose to achieve a merger. , exchange of shares, acquisition of assets, purchase of shares, reorganization or similar transaction with one or more companies or entities in major technologies or technological industries. JP Morgan Securities LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC and BTIG LLC acted as co-bookkeepers for this offering. The offer was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus can be obtained from: JP Morgan Securities LLC, c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717; Phone: 1-866-803-9204; Email: [email protected];

RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10281; Phone: 1-877-822-4089; Email: [email protected]; and

BTIG LLC, 65 East 55th Street, New York, New York 10022; Phone: 1-212-593-7510. Email: [email protected] The securities registration statement came into effect on September 15, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of such securities in a state or jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. The story continues Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”, particularly with respect to the search for an initial business combination. No guarantee can be given that the search for a first business combination will be completed under the conditions described, if at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s registration statement and the final prospectus relating to the Company. initial public offering of the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Copies are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or modifications after the date of this posting, except as required by applicable law. See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005937/en/ Contacts Rory shepard

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp.

[email protected]

