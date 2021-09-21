GM to begin repairs on fire-prone Chevy Bolts next month





DG DG First announced a recall of Chevy Bolt electric vehicles in November 2020 due to a fire risk, but there was no immediate fix. In May it announced a software repair, but then there were two fires involving bolts that received this fix, causing another recall in July of 70,000 vehicles. A month later, the automaker issued a recall on 70,000 other cars.

By announcing the most recent recalls, GM has recommended that people do not charge the battery to more than 90% of its capacity. They also recommended that people don’t drain the battery within 70 miles of range.

GM’s battery supplier LG has introduced new manufacturing processes this will prevent the production of battery cells with the kind of defects that cause them to fire, GM said. The Bolts’ high-voltage batteries have been blamed for at least 13 fires around the world, according to GM.

An LG spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

Newly manufactured battery modules will begin shipping to Chevrolet dealerships in the middle of next month. Within 60 days, GM will begin installing diagnostic software on Bolt vehicles that will continuously monitor the battery pack for signs of a dangerous fault. In an electric car, if a battery cell has a defect that allows its stored energy to be released out of control, it can cause it to heat up. This heat can, in turn, damage other nearby cells, causing them to release their energy as heat as well. This can set off a chain reaction known as “thermal runaway” which can lead to a fire. Yet electric car fires are rare compared to gasoline car fires. In some Bolt battery cells, a pair of unrelated manufacturing defects, if they occurred together in a single cell, could allow this process to start a fire, according to GM. Before there was a fix for cars, GM was offering buyouts from Bolt EV owners. GM would not say how many vehicles it bought back from its customers. The company said it decides whether or not to buy back individual cars on a “case-by-case” basis. Alternatively, GM also offered to trade in the car for another GM vehicle. As new batteries become available, GM will begin replacing the entire battery pack for older vehicles affected by the first recall. For new Chevrolet Bolt models, GM will only find and replace battery modules that are found to be faulty. GM executives said Bolt owners could safely return to normal use of their vehicles after battery modules or battery packs have been replaced as needed, or when diagnostic software considers them to be. batteries are free from defects. GM executives couldn’t say when full production of the Chevrolet Bolt vehicles themselves might resume. The Bolt was more recently available in two body styles, the Bolt EV, hatchback, and the Bolt EUV, a slightly larger crossover SUV version.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/20/cars/gm-chevrolet-bolt-repairs/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos