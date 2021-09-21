Stock Market Today with Jim Cramer: Prepare to Buy What Works





Shares fell on Monday as fears of slowing growth and accelerating coronavirus infections, as well as the potential collapse of property developer China Evergrande, gripped global markets ahead of a crucial Federal Reserve policy meeting more late this week. Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks, senior portfolio analyst for TheStreet, spoke about Chinese real estate developer Evergrande and other catalysts for Monday’s liquidation. Evergrande Chinese real estate giant Evergrande fell more than 10% on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, scaring Asian markets. Bank stocks like Bank of America (BAC) – Get the Bank of America Corp report , JPMorgan Chase (JPM) – Get the JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) report and Goldman Sachs (SG) – Get the report from Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) slipped in unison amid falling bond yields amid fears of a slowdown. Investors have flocked to Treasuries for added security as the stock market is on the verge of its biggest sell-off in months. Cramer said it was almost humorous that US bank stocks were down. “Our banks had desperately wanted to enter China to participate in something like Evergrande Capital. We were excluded. Now the Chinese Communists are in control of the economy, they will decide how much they are going to lose and who loses it,” he said. added. Cramer said. “People also interpret them as a kind of democracy. There is a lot of misinformation about what is going on in China. China will determine how many punishments should be imposed and then it will stop. people are part of the common prosperity group. They haven’t lost sight of him, ”he added. Monday liquidation Cramer said there will be a downgrade in the S&P 500 rating and this will be the ultimate buying opportunity. “But remember you have a debt ceiling, a stalled reconciliation and you have China. These are three big strikes. Now, against that, you are looking for the J & J’s. [Johnson & Johnson] (JNJ) – Get the Johnson & Johnson Report (JNJ) of the world, who have excellent records, and are preparing [to buy]. But we are too early, “he added. None of these stocks are key holdings in Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS Investment Club. Want to be alerted before Cramer adds or removes stocks from the portfolio? Find out more now.

