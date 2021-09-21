Cancellation of shares in euros held in treasury

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited (the Company)

a closed-end investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey under registration number 45582

CANCELLATION OF EURO SHARES HELD IN CASH

The Board of Directors of the Company has decided with immediate effect to cancel 495,000 shares in euros issued, thus reducing the number of shares in euros issued in circulation of the Company to

12 219 769 Shares in euros.

The total issued capital is 12 514 263 shares and the total number of voting rights is 12 514 263 and this is the denominator that shareholders should use for the purposes of calculating and reporting significant interests in company shares under the Financial Supervision Act of the Autorité des marchés financiers (Wet op het financieel toezicht of the Stichting Autoriteit Financile Markten).

September 20, 2021

For more information, please contact:

B&G LLP Investment Management +44 20 3751 5400

Emmanuel Gavaudan (London) +44 20 3751 5389

François-Xavier Baud (Paris) +33 1 44 90 39 47

www.bgholdingltd.com

The Company is incorporated as an investment company with fixed capital domiciled in Guernsey. The Company has received the necessary approval from the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the States of Guernsey Policy Council. The Company is registered with the Dutch Securities and Markets Authority as an undertaking for collective investment in accordance with article 2:73 in conjunction with 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht) . The shares of the Company (the "Shares") are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The Shares are also listed on the official list of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange plc for listed securities.

This is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase securities or the solicitation of a vote or approval in any jurisdiction, and it does not There will also be no sale, issue or transfer of the securities mentioned. in this posting in any jurisdiction in violation of applicable law.

Neither the Company nor BG Fund Plc has been and will not be registered under the United States Investment Companies Act 1940, as amended (the “Investment Companies Act”). In addition, the securities mentioned in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Therefore, such securities may not be offered, sold, or otherwise transferred in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, or for the benefit of, United States persons except in accordance with the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom and in circumstances which do not require the issuer of such securities to be registered under the Investment Companies Act. No public offering of securities will be made in the United States.

You should always keep in mind that:

all investments are subject to risk;

past results are no guarantee of future results;

BGHL’s return on investments may go down as well as up. You may not be able to recoup all of your initial investment; and

If you have any doubts about the content of this communication or if you are considering making an investment decision, you are advised to seek the advice of a financial expert.

This communication is for informational purposes only and the information contained in this communication should not be taken as a substitute for financial or other professional advice.

