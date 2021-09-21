Coinbase cancels ‘Lend’ product launch over SEC threat – TechCrunch





Coinbase’s efforts to play hard with the Securities and Exchange Commission didn’t last too long. The cryptocurrency exchange had angered the regulatory commission over its plan to launch a crypto lending product, with the SEC sending the company a Wells notice stating that the agency would sue Coinbase if it launched its lending product. crypto called Lend. Less than a few weeks after the publication of a provocative blog post titled “The SEC told us they wanted to sue us for Lend. We don’t know why.“The company quietly announced this weekend that it would ultimately not be launching the Lend product. On Friday, the company quietly added an update to its launch station for Lend, detailing in part: As we continue our work to seek regulatory clarity for the crypto industry as a whole, we have made the difficult decision not to launch the USDC APY program announced below. We have also ended the waitlist for this program as we move our work forward. The loan was far from an anomaly in the world of crypto exchanges; Investors can find similar features on platforms like Gemini, which allow users to lend their crypto holdings to the exchange for the promise of earning much higher interest rates than those offered by traditional savings accounts. Coinbase planned to launch the Lend product with the feature allowing users to wager USDC stablecoin and win (as a starting rate) 4% APY. The SEC, which has long complained about the limited resources at its disposal, has pursued a limited number of cases against crypto products, but does not appear to have been very comfortable with the fact that users are essentially forfeiting custody. of their coins to Coinbase and its partners. They also told Coinbase that the Lend product does involve a title. Coinbase, which has made sure it coordinates closely with the regulators that are part of its brand, had tried to take things slowly while remaining convinced that the product was unrelated to security. 2 / Millions of crypto holders have generated a return on their assets over the past few years. It makes sense that if you want to lend your funds, you can get a return. Everyone seems happy. – Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) September 8, 2021 “The SEC told us they considered the loan to involve a security, but did not say why or how they came to that conclusion. Rather than getting discouraged, we chose to continue to take things slowly. In June, we publicly announced our loan program and opened a waiting list, but we did not set a public launch date. But again, we had no explanation from the SEC. Instead, they opened a formal investigation,“, We read recently on the blog of the company Coinbase. The big question is what this means for other crypto exchanges, and whether this act marks the start of a more aggressive streak for SEC Chief Gary Gensler’s commission in the crypto world, particularly with regard to concerns DeFi mechanics. Coinbase stock fell in intraday trading on Monday, alongside a significant drop in the price of bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies.

