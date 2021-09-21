Universal valued at $ 39 billion before listing in Amsterdam, Vivendi setting a reference price of 18.50 per share





We are less than 24 hours from Universal Music Group [2,408 articles]”href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/universal-music-group/ “> The Universal Music Group stock market debut in Amsterdam and we now have an official guide to company valuation ahead of its highly anticipated SEO audience. As first reported Per Reuters, a statement released by Euronext today (September 20) indicates that the “technical reference price” of UMG shares is 18.50 (approximately $ 21.70) per share. This price was communicated to Euronext by UMG’s current parent company, Vivendi, based in Paris. According to the press release, the price was reached “after consultation with the listing agent and financial advisers.” A market start of 18.50 per share would value UMG at nearly $ 33.5 billion, or about $ 39 billion. However, the benchmark price of a company about to go public is just that: a rough guide, albeit an official one. We have a useful recent example of how such things can change: Last summer, Warner Music Group [1,803 articles]”href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/access-industries/warner-music-group/ “> Warner Music Group has set a pre-market price for its initial public offering on the Nasdaq at $ 25 per action. Ultimately, WMG opened on the stock exchange on June 3 at $ 27 per share and closed its first day at $ 30.12 per share, which is 20.5% more than its initial price. UMG’s parent company, Vivendi, is preparing to sell 60% of Universal to Euronext Amsterdam tomorrow (September 21). After the listing in Amsterdam, the ex-president of Vivendi Vincent Bollor (via his companies) will be UMG’s second shareholder with 18%. A consortium led by Tencent will own 20%, while Vivendi and Pershing Square Holdings Ltd will each hold 10% respectively. In a pre-IPO prospectus released last Tuesday (September 14), UMG noted that for illustration purposes, Pershing Square’s recent acquisition of 10% of the company suggests that Universal would have a market cap. of approximately $ 33 billion on its first trade date. In addition to revealing details of the company’s business risks, executive rewards, historical financial information and earnings forecasts, UMG’s pre-IPO prospectus also revealed details of the post board. -IPO of the company. New company board includes Sir Lucian Grainge [389 articles]”href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/people/sir-lucian-grainge/ “> Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO and Executive Director, and Vincent Vallejo, Deputy CEO of UMG, Corporate and Director executive. The board also includes James Mitchell, senior executive vice president and chief strategy officer of Tencent Holdings Limited and a director of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Today’s update follows last month’s announcement, revealed by Vivendi, that Pershing Square Holdings (PSH), led by billionaire Bill Ackman, will control 10% of UMG’s share capital after the quoting. Prior to the Pershing deal, Vivendi also sold 20% of UMG to a consortium led by Chinas Tencent, for a valuation of $ 30 billion for UMG.Music trade around the world

