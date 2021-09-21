Sun Life Reports Conversion Privilege Results for Class A Non-Cumulative Dividend Rate Adjusted Preferred Shares Series 10R and Class A Non-Cumulative Floating Rate Preferred Shares Series 11QR





Sun Life Logo (CNW Group / Sun Life Financial Inc.) TORONTO, September 20, 2021 / CNW / – Sun Life Financial Inc. announced today that 525,503 of its 6,919,928 Non-Cumulative Rate Adjusted Class A Preferred Shares, Series 10R (the “Series 10R Shares”) have been selected for conversion on September 30, 2021, on a one-for-one basis, in Class A Non-Cumulative Variable Rate Preference Shares, Series 11QR (the “Series 11QR Shares”), and 444,247 of its 1,080,072 Series 11QR shares were selected for the conversion on September 30, 2021 on a one-for-one basis, in Series 10R Shares. As a result, on September 30, 2021, Sun Life will have 6,838,672 Series 10R Shares and 1,161,328 Series 11QR Shares issued and outstanding. The Series 10R Shares and the Series 11QR Shares will be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols SLF.PR.H and SLF.PR.K, respectively. Subject to regulatory approval, Sun Life may redeem all or a portion of the outstanding Series 10R Shares, at Sun Life’s option, by paying cash for each share so redeemed from $ 25.00, as well as all dividends declared and unpaid on the date fixed for redemption, the September 30, 2026 and September 30 every five years thereafter. Subject to regulatory approval, Sun Life may redeem all or a portion of the then outstanding Series 11QR Shares, at Sun Life’s option, by paying cash for each share so redeemed of ( i) $ 25.00, as well as all dividends declared and unpaid on the date fixed for redemption in the event of redemption on September 30, 2026 and on September 30 every five years thereafter, or (ii) $ 25.50, as well as all declared and unpaid dividends up to the date fixed for redemption in the event of redemption on any other date. The Series 10R Shares and the Series 11QR Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and subject to certain exceptions, may not be offered, sold or delivered. , directly or indirectly, by United States of America for or for the benefit of American persons. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy such securities in United States. The story continues About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individuals and businesses. Sun Life operates in a number of markets around the world, including Canada, United States, the UK, Ireland, Hong Kong, The Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. From June 30, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of $ 1.36 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com. Sun Life Financial Inc. traded on the Toronto (TSX), new York (NYSE) and Philippine Stock Exchanges (PSE) under the symbol SLF. Note to editors: All figures are in Canadian dollars Contact person for media relations:

Irene Poon

Director

Business communication

T. 416-988-0542

[email protected] Investor Relations Contact:

Yaniv Bitton

Vice-President, Chief Investor

Relations and Capital Markets

T. 416-979-6496

[email protected] Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sun-life-reports-results-of-conversion-privilege-of-class-a-non-cumulative-rate-reset-preferred-shares-series-10r- and-class-a-non-cumulative-variable-rate-preferred-shares-series-11qr-301380824.html SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.

