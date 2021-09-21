Bitcoin Well retains Independent Trading Group (ITG) as market maker, announces issuance of incentive stock options and management changes

EDMONTON, Alberta, September 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Bitcoin Well Inc. (TSXV: BTCW) (Bitcoin Well or the company) is pleased to announce that we have retained the services of Independent Trading Group Inc. (ITG) to provide market-making services in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV). Additionally, Bitcoin Well granted 300,565 Incentive Stock Options (Options) to the directors of the Company with an exercise price of $ 0.31 and a term of five years, expiring September 30, 2026.

By partnering with an established company like Independent Trading Group, we are excited about the opportunity to improve our liquidity and hopefully attract a larger investor base, said Adam OBrien, Founder and CEO of Bitcoin Well. Recently becoming the first publicly traded bitcoin ATM company, we are committed to raising awareness of our history and engaging with the investment community.

ITG will trade the Company’s shares on the TSX Venture Exchange for the purpose of maintaining an orderly market and improving the liquidity of the Company’s shares. ITG will not receive any shares or options as compensation. However, ITG and its clients may have or may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company. Bitcoin Well and ITG are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. ITG is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and can access all stock exchanges and alternative trading systems in Canada. The capital and securities required for any transaction undertaken by ITG as principal will be provided by ITG.

The contract is for an indefinite period of at least three months and can be terminated with 30 days notice. ITG will be indemnified $ 5,000 per month for the initial term and will be paid by the Company from its working capital resources.

About Independent Trading Group Inc.

Independent Trading Group Inc. (ITG) is the only brokerage firm in Canada dedicated specifically to professional trading. As Canada’s leading market making company, ITG provides objective and targeted market making and liquidity services. ITG employs real traders and provides real liquidity, with an underlying focus on integrity and success.

CHANGE OF SENIOR MANAGEMENT

Bitcoin Well is also announcing changes in its management team. Company CFO Mandy Johnston, MBA, CPA (US), CMA (US), CSCA was relieved of her duties at Bitcoin Well effective September 17, 2021 (the effective date).

Bitcoin Well appreciates Ms. Johnstons’ contributions to society over the past year and wishes her the best of luck in her future endeavors.

As of the effective date, the board of directors of the company has appointed the current financial controller, Luke Thibodeau, CPA, CAMS, to act as interim CFO until a director permanent financier be appointed. Additionally, Jason Vandenberg CPA, CA, who served as the company’s chief financial officer earlier in 2021, continues to serve as an advisor to oversee the company’s financial operations.

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well offers convenient, secure and reliable ways to buy and sell bitcoin through a trusted Bitcoin ATM network and a suite of web-based transaction services. The company generates revenue and, based on management’s assessment of publicly available data, is the world’s leading publicly traded Bitcoin ATM company, with an enterprising consolidation strategy to ensure profitable and profitable expansion in North America and around the world. As the leader of the oldest Bitcoin ATM company run by its founder in Canada, Bitcoin Well management brings deep operational capabilities that span the entire value chain as well as access to software development. exclusive and cutting edge that supports future expansion. Sign up for our newsletter and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date with our business.

Contact details

For more investor information, please contact:

Bitcoin good

10142 82 Avenue NW Edmonton, AB T6E 1Z4

bitcoinwell.com

Adam obrien, President and CEO or

Dave bradley, director of recipes

Phone: 1 888 711 3866

[email protected]

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Karen smola, Marketing Director

Phone. : 587-735-1570

[email protected]

Notice to readers / forward-looking statements

Statements in this press release regarding Bitcoin Well that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, such as the timing of expansion plans and activities, the maintenance of an orderly market and improving the liquidity of the Company’s shares, as well as various business objectives. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as can, expect, estimate, anticipate, intend, believe and continue or the negative thereof or similar variations. Because forward-looking statements deal with future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties such as the risk that closing will not occur for any reason. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in these statements due to factors such as: (i) adverse market conditions and (ii) the need for additional financing. Unless required by law, Bitcoin Well does not intend to update any changes to these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These factors should not be taken as exhaustive.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.